America Met With the Tragedy of Kyle Busch as NASCAR Champion Passes Away Hours After Hospitalization

Few had the energy, the charisms, and the skills that could ever match the ‘Rowdy,’ Kyle Busch. Having spent over two decades in the sport, winning two Cup championships and setting remarkable records in the Truck Series, he made his legacy everlasting in motorsports, and even passed on those racing genes to his son, Brexton. He made many smile in the garage, but today, the world mourns his unexpected passing.

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“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” a joint statement from his family and Cup team revealed to the world that Busch was no more. He was 41.

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Earlier today, Kyle Busch was hospitalized, and it was revealed that he would miss the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Although the exact reason for his hospitalization was not revealed, a statement mentioned that he had experienced a “severe illness.”

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the statement read. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

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There has been no revelation of the cause of his passing, but it is one of the most tragic pieces of news the NASCAR fandom has come across. It was suspected that his illness was related to something that happened at Watkins Glen, when he told his team that he needed “a shot” after the race. At the time, it was thought to be a minor illness, but as it is being speculated at the moment, his earlier hospitalization could be related to it.

It is understandably a very tough time for the Busch family: his wife, Samantha, and kids Brexton and Lennix.

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This is a developing story.