American National Hero to Return to NASCAR Months After Going Head-to-Head Against Tony Stewart

When Tony Stewart returned to NASCAR earlier this year at Daytona Truck Series race, the spotlight naturally followed “Smoke” everywhere he went. The three-time Cup champion’s comeback through the Kaulig/Ram Free Agent Driver Program became one of the biggest storylines of the weekend. But buried beneath all that attention was another familiar motorsports daredevil quietly battling wheel-to-wheel against Stewart himself. Now, months later, that same American action sports icon is officially making his way back into NASCAR once again.

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Travis Pastrana brings star power…again

“I love racing and competing at everything, and NASCAR is one of the biggest and most competitive stages on earth. Having the opportunity to hop in the No. 25 Ram truck with Kaulig Racing through the Free Agent Program is an amazing opportunity. These Ram 1500s are so much fun to drive. We’re going to go out there, put on a show for the fans and see what we can do.”

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That mindset perfectly explains why Travis Pastrana’s return already feels like one of the most entertaining additions to NASCAR’s 2026 season. The action sports icon is set to drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram 1500 in the May 22 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of Ram’s ambitious Free Agent Driver Program.

For longtime motorsports fans, Pastrana barely needs an introduction. His career has been built on chaos, fearlessness, and doing things most people would never even attempt. From motocross championships to rally racing and stunt performances, he has spent decades becoming one of America’s most recognizable motorsports personalities.

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And despite his reputation coming largely from outside NASCAR, Pastrana has quietly built a respectable stock car résumé over the years. The 41-year-old has competed in roughly 50 NASCAR races, including an impressive 11th-place finish in the Daytona 500 in 2023. He also finished 10th in the 2013 Daytona opener in what is now the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and collected four top-10 finishes during his 2012-13 stint in the series. His last appearance in NASCAR came in the Truck Series race at Daytona for Niece Motorsports a couple of months back, where he finished 15th. It is during the same event that Tony Stewart made his return. Stewart’s race ended early with a crash, 39 laps into the 100-lap event.

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His arrival also continues building momentum behind Ram’s creative new NASCAR project. The No. 25 truck serves as the centerpiece of the manufacturer’s Free Agent Driver Program following Ram’s return to NASCAR after a 13-year absence. Instead of committing to one full-time driver, the entry rotates personalities and specialists throughout the season, creating a constant stream of fresh storylines.

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Already, names like Tony Stewart, Corey LaJoie, and Parker Kligerman have jumped into the truck. Now Pastrana adds another layer of unpredictability. And honestly, that may be exactly what makes the entire experiment work so well. The race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More drivers confirmed for the free agent seat

The Kaulig-Ram Free Agent Driver Program has quickly turned into one of the most unpredictable and entertaining ideas NASCAR has seen in years. Every few weeks, the spotlight shifts to another personality, another storyline, another comeback. The program is about to get even more interesting, alongside Travis Pastrana’s announcement, as two familiar FOX voices swap microphones for helmets.

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Clint Bowyer and Jamie McMurray are both set to compete in the No. 25 Ram truck for Kaulig Racing during the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. Bowyer will race at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, while McMurray returns at the highly anticipated NASCAR San Diego Weekend at Naval Base Coronado on June 19.

Speaking about the announcement, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis explained: “Bringing in veterans like Clint and Jamie adds another level of excitement, which is why we created the Free Agent Program. Their experience and success help showcase Ram’s unique approach to America’s motorsport while allowing fans to watch a couple of their favorite drivers get behind the wheel of a Ram 1500 with Kaulig Racing.”

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Neither driver has fully stepped away from the sport. Bowyer remains one of FOX’s most recognizable broadcast personalities covering the Cup Series, while McMurray balances analyst duties between FOX and The CW’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series broadcasts.

Still, it has been a while since either climbed into a NASCAR race vehicle competitively. McMurray has not raced since the 2021 Daytona 500, while Bowyer’s last NASCAR appearance came in the Truck Series at Nashville in 2024. At this point, the Free Agent Program feels less like a gimmick and more like NASCAR’s version of an all-star rotation. It’s where every race weekend brings another unexpected headline.