Amidst Arrest Scare, Richard Childress & Co. Caught Making Last Minute Changes to Avoid Mexican Authorities

As NASCAR heads into its first-ever points-paying event in Mexico City, the excitement surrounding the international event is matched by the logistical and regulatory challenges teams must overcome. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is set to host the highly anticipated Viva Mexico 250, but for teams, simply showing up prepared to race is no longer enough. Beyond adjusting for the technical implications of racing at high altitude, organizations must also navigate strict local regulations that diverge significantly from what they are accustomed to on U.S. soil.

Mexican law imposes clear boundaries when it comes to advertising certain products, many of which are commonly promoted in NASCAR. This has led to a flurry of activity behind the scenes, as teams scramble to ensure their haulers and vehicles are fully compliant. It’s within its high-stakes regulatory environment that teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and others have been spotted making hasty modifications. The race has begun, but not on the track; rather, to stay one step ahead of Mexican authorities.

Inside NASCAR’s regulatory tightrope in Mexico

NASCAR has introduced a maze of logistical obstacles beyond the typical race-day rules. According to NASCAR VP Tom Bryant, hauler convoys began crossing the U.S.-Mexico border from Laredo under tight scheduling around June 12-15. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass posted an insight into the changed rules on X. “For Mexico, RCR haulers and haulers from other teams have covered up most alcohol (if less than 6% alcohol content, possible to have it through a permitting process), and all CBD, nicotine/tobacco logos. Casino only OK if licensed in Mexico. No firearms/ammo advertising allowed,” wrote Pockrass.

Even tools and pieces of equipment hauled into Mexico require meticulous documentation, including detailed manifests and even X-ray inspections at customs. According to the Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS) and the Secretaría de Gobernación (SEGOB), advertising alcohol, nicotine, CBD products, and firearms is either heavily restricted or outright banned, unless specific local licensing or permits are obtained.

Special permitting is required for alcohol products with less than 6% ABV. Casinos and betting entities, too, are under scrutiny and are allowed only if licensed within Mexico. Failure to comply could mean detention, fines, or lost track time, so teams like Richard Childress Racing are treating logistics as seriously as pit strategy.

During the commotion before the race, RCR was found making last-minute changes to their haulers and equipment. Several team rigs were seen arriving at the border or staging areas with covered-up logos, particularly those advertising low-ABV beverages, tobacco alternatives, and CBD brands. Industry insiders, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to news outlets that legal counsel and compliance advisors were brought in last-minute to avoid complications with Mexican customs and law enforcement. Now they wouldn’t want another Kyle Busch-type incident. Back in 2023, he was caught with a firearm at the Mexican airport. So RCR isn’t taking any chances.

Taken together, the last-minute rebranding efforts by RCR and others underscore a measured yet urgent push to reduce legal exposure while adhering to the race-week deadline. As Bryant noted in “Hauler Talk,” podcast, “It’s been a ton of coordination moving lots of people and lots of stuff safely and efficiently across a great distance and an international border. There is a lot to it, but the key to it is you just have to define the problem. We’ve got to get these people and these things from this point to that point within a certain time period. How do we do it in a way that’s going to best position us to be ready to go to work as soon as we hit the ground down there? Because this is a pretty tight window.”

Now, amidst the on-track preparations and high-altitude challenges at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, there’s a parallel race in progress, one to ensure NASCAR teams arrive legally, logistically, and commercially ready to compete. All this without tipping their hand too early before the green flag drops.

Richard Childress Racing doubles down on Kyle Busch with contract renewal

After two full seasons with RCR, Kyle Busch has solidified his future with the team, at least for a bit longer. The veteran driver has signed a 1-year contract extension, keeping him in the #8 Chevrolet through the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Originally linked to a 3-year deal beginning in 2023 after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch’s renewed commitment puts speculation about his immediate future to rest and suggests unfinished business remains with RCR.

“We’re proud to continue our relationship with Kyle Busch and remain focused on our shared goals of winning races and championships together,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “Kyle is a tremendous racer and ambassador of the sport for our fans and partners. Everyone at RCR is committed to putting the pieces in place to enhance the competition side of our business.”

For Busch, who has 63 career Cup wins and two championships, the extension signals a personal and professional alignment with the team’s long-term goals. “It’s an honor to race for Richard Childress, our partners, and team Chevy fans,” said Busch. “I feel like my family and I have found a home at RCR, and it means a lot that Richard continues to put his trust into me. My chapter at RCR is not yet complete, and I know we are building something special here.”

This contract extension with RCR not only cemented his place in the NASCAR Cup Series for another season but also reinforces his commitment to chasing more victorious and a potential 3rd championship. With the support of Richard Childress and a clear vision for success, Busch is far from being finished, and 2026 could be another defining chapter in his storied career.