Amidst Comeback Rumors, HMS Driver Extends Support for NASCAR’s Iconic Track

As fans eagerly anticipate the Chicago Street Race in 2025, one aspect of NASCAR has been long forgotten and abandoned: the history of Chicago in racing. Since the creation of NASCAR, Chicago has always been one of their major markets. Despite being a major hub, there are very few events scheduled for the state of Chicago. Before the pandemic in 2020, Chicago hosted NASCAR Cup series events, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events such as the Camping World 225.

The whole of Chicago had only one speedway track in its name: The Chicagoland. The circuit, which opened in 2001, hosted several events, with the NASCAR Tropicana 400 becoming an immediate sell-out. Fans eagerly waited and booked tickets to grab their seats at the 47000-seat capacity, $130 million speedway. Until 2008, the stadium was filled with fans up to 80000-85000 to watch the NASCAR Cup series event. The inaugural event, the Tropicana 400, won by Kevin Harvick, witnessed sold-out grandstands. But, ever since COVID-19 hit, NASCAR was forced to make a choice, and they opted for non-conventional racing with the street course layout over a return to the intermediate oval.

But, as things stand, NASCAR and the City of Chicago are yet to sign an extension beyond the scheduled three-year deal, and this might open the door for NASCAR to get back to the traditional oval. Alex Bowman from Hendrick Motorsports chimed in on the topic and shared his take on why a return to Chicagoland will fare well for the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Bowman feels Chicagoland Speedway needs another shot

Even though the Chicagoland Speedway track has been closed for a short period since its creation, the racetrack has had some historic moments. Tony Stewart has the highest record with three Cup Series wins at the track, followed by Kevin Harvick with four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, while Kyle Busch has five wins in the Craftsman Truck Series. Well, imagine Chicagoland producing similar races like Kansas or Las Vegas, the Intermediate tracks seem to produce the best racing out of the Next Gen car. So, a trip back to the 1.5-mile oval isn’t a far-fetched idea.

In a recent press conference, the rising star of HMS Alex Bowman had mentioned his desire to race in Chicagoland. “I think this place is a lot of fun. I would also love to go back to Chicagoland and run the oval. I think that track would present huge challenges with the Next Gen car, with how rough it is. I’m sure it’s only gotten rougher. So, um, yeah, it would be a huge challenge, but obviously, um would be a lot of fun. I think with those challenges typically come some pretty exciting races, and unique things.”

Well, NASCAR has made it clear that Chicago remains a key market for them. Without the street race, they do not have any other event, at least on the Cup Series side, that could mark their return. Given that NASCAR has announced a rotating championship race weekend, fans are hoping that Chicagoland get a return it deserves. But track condition and infrastructure could play a role if NASCAR were to consider this as an option. The likes of North Wilkesboro Speedway, Bowman Gray and even Rockingham have all made their return, so why not Chicagoland?

via Imago CHICAGO, IL – JULY 06: A view of the Chicago Street Race from the stands overlooking the skyline as drivers race through the track during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course on July 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUL 06 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224240619024

Now, there are reports that NASCAR is looking to shift the street course race to San Diego in the Southern California market. But, it seems like the Windy City is trying its best to retain the marquee NASCAR event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chicago Street race still a possibility for 2026

Jason Lee, a senior adviser to Mayor Brandon Johnson, acknowledged both the progress and the pressure of hosting NASCAR in one of America’s busiest cities during peak tourist season. “We remain available to have any conversations about the future,” said Lee. “I know they’ve been laser focused on executing this year’s event because there are lessons they’ve learned that they want to apply. And I think some of that, whether you successfully do that, will play a role in how they want to proceed.”

Another important element that might fix NASCAR’s doubts about returning next year is by swapping the dates. “It may make more sense to move that event to a different weekend where we don’t have as many demands on our law enforcement and other emergency personnel,” Lee added. If NASCAR wants, they can have two street course races, or perhaps the better option would be to return next year, set up shop for the San Diego event and make a call on return to Chicagoland after 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy emphasized when the deal was first announced, saying, “This is a top-three market for us, worldwide frankly, for NASCAR fans.” Be it street racing or a return to the track in Joliet, NASCAR is going to remain active in Chicago.