Amidst Discontent With NASCAR Schedule, FOX Broadcaster Takes “Much Needed Vacation”

In NASCAR, the green flag doesn’t just wave on Sundays. It stretches across an unforgiving calendar that keeps the sport’s drivers, crews, and even broadcast teams on the move for months at a time. Each weekend means a new track, new city, and another set of stories to tell, all while crisscrossing the country in a rhythm that rarely slows down. For those who live and breathe the sport, the constant motion becomes second nature, but it’s a pace that tests the reporters and drivers alike.

For FOX Sports reporter Kaitlyn Vincie, even with more than a decade of experience covering the Cup Series, the grind remains a formidable challenge. This year has been especially turbulent for her, navigating the demands of a relentless travel schedule alongside personal changes off the track. For Kaitlyn, a broadcaster deeply embedded in the sport, balancing life and the NASCAR circuit is far from easy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kaitlyn Vincie’s rare pause from the NASCAR grind

After 16 consecutive race weekends, FOX Sports reporter Kaitlyn Vincie finally stepped away from the pit lane and packed her bags for a much-needed break. Posting photos with her two children on X, she captioned the moment simply: “After 16 weeks on the road, taking a much-needed vacation for a while!” It is a much-needed break for her, as Vincie has often been candid about the toll NASCAR’s relentless schedule can take, sharing that the constant travel and long workdays test even the most seasoned members of the garage.

AD

During those 16 weeks, Kaitlyn Vincie lived full-tilt in NASCAR’s high-pressure production world. As a dual anchor and pit reporter, she covered all forms of race weekend content: co-hosting FS1’s daily show NASCAR Race Hub, anchoring NASCAR RaceDay, reporting from pit road for the Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series events, and also contributing to Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast as one of its three regular voices. In short, those 16 weeks were about delivering NASCAR’s stories across multiple platforms, every single weekend.

Her post offered a rare glimpse into her life away from the microphones and garage area, but there was one notable absence from the snapshots: her husband, Blake Harris. Vincie and Harris, the crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 car, have been separated this year, a reality she candidly discussed on Samantha Busch’s Certified Oversharer podcast. The split, she revealed, was not born from a lack of affection but from the unrelenting demands of NASCAR’s schedule. “It’s crazy that the thing that brings you together [racing] can divide you in the end,” she said. With both holding high-profile roles that keep them on the road for most of the year, often in separate hotels, rental cars, and schedules, maintaining a traditional family rhythm proved to be what she called a “logistical nightmare.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the personal toll, Vincie remains steadfast in her respect for Harris’s role and the broader NASCAR road crews. “I think to be successful as a crew chief, you’re pretty much married to that job,” she explained, noting how these teams build the cars, haul them across the country, run them through tech, and start over, all for ten months straight, often with the least pay in the garage. She believes the sport needs stronger infrastructure for families, from childcare resources to counseling networks, to help those living its most demanding schedules. For now, her vacation is less about stepping away from NASCAR entirely and more about catching her breath before diving back into the grind she has embraced for more than a decade.

Fourteen years in, still a voice fans trust

Kaitlyn Vincie’s path in motorsports media began far from the roar of the Cup Series garage. Starting at Langley Speedway in Virginia, she wore multiple hats as a host and pit reporter, producing her own NASCAR video reports that gained traction online and opened the door to bigger opportunities. “My career has gone through several iterations at this point.”, she shares. “I was in the studio for seven years. Then I was on pit road seven years before that.” Her adaptability saw her move into hosting NASCAR Race Hub, pit reporting for the Truck Series, and anchoring pre-race coverage, steadily building a reputation for her sharp, relatable coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her career reached a new milestone in 2024 when she made her debut as a Cup Series pit reporter at Circuit of The Americas, a moment that underscored her growth and staying power. Alongside her television work, Vincie’s voice extends to Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, where she brings her trackside insights to fans in a more conversational format. Whether she’s covering the intensity of the pit lane or dissecting storylines in the studio, she has remained a consistent presence for viewers navigating NASCAR’s ever-evolving landscape.

Through it all, Vincie has kept her focus on the bigger picture, inspiring the next generation of women in motorsports media. She has spoken about the importance of mentorship and creating more opportunities for women in the sport, using her platform to push for representation both on and off camera. Fourteen years into her NASCAR journey, her credibility and connection with fans remain her strongest assets, a testament to both her passion and her persistence in a sport that rarely slows down.