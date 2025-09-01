Amidst Dodge Rumors, Brad Keselowski Makes Feeling Known on NASCAR’s 4th Manufacturer

For Brad Keselowski, the echoes of past victories in a Dodge Charger make Ram’s rumored return feel like déjà vu. Keselowski isn’t just a Ford guy; he cut his teeth behind the wheel of Dodge Chargers in the early 2010s, even clinching his 2012 Cup Series title in a Dodge. Off the track, his brother Brian’s own racing ventures with Dodge and the family’s restoration of classic Ram trucks keep those engines roaring in the Keselowski household, making the whispers of Ram’s comeback hit closer to home. As the rumors grow, a question arises — could Keselowski reconsider his loyalties?

13 years after Dodge’s exit from NASCAR, a potential return has left everyone buzzing about what this could mean for the sport. How would a fourth manufacturer shift rivalries and strategies across the tracks? The answers are still under wraps, but one thing’s for sure: if Ram does roar back, it won’t just lift the sport; it’ll stir some serious emotions for Keselowski and fans alike.

Brad Keselowski on the excitement of Dodge’s return to NASCAR

In a recent Frontstretch interview on X, Keselowski expressed his thoughts on Ram’s re-entry into NASCAR, stating, “Yeah, I mean, I’m super curious to see how it plays out.” He emphasized the positive impact a new manufacturer can have on the sport, benefiting teams, tracks, and fans alike. Keselowski’s perspective underscores the significance of Ram’s return, not just for the brand but for the entire NASCAR community.

The RFK co-owner elaborated on the broader impact of adding a manufacturer back into the sport. “Obviously, they’ve partnered with Kaulig, and, you know, they’re all in, and I think it’s great for the sport. Anytime you add a manufacturer to NASCAR, it’s kind of like a high tide, it raises all ships, whether it be the tracks, the OEM, or the teams, NASCAR themselves, the media rights holders,” he noted. Dodge, which last competed full-time in the Cup Series in 2012, now makes a high-profile comeback with strategic partnerships and updated technology. Stats show that manufacturer competition often boosts viewership and attendance, and Keselowski clearly recognizes how this move could energize both fans and the business side of NASCAR.

Beyond nostalgia and strategic excitement, Keselowski sees Dodge’s return as a win for everyone involved. “Everybody kind of wins when you add a manufacturer, so I’m really happy for everybody in the sport,” he said. If Dodge returns to the Cup, there seems to be high chances that Keselowski and RFK Racing might jump ship to Dodge, as Keselowski would want to make RFK a P1 team again. And with Keselowski’s family ties with Dodge, that manufacturer shift seems likely.

Dodge’s reintroduction brings not only new engines and cars but also a story for teams to rally around, creating fresh opportunities for sponsorship and media engagement. With Dodge’s re-entry, NASCAR gains an added layer of narrative depth, a classic manufacturer rivalry rekindled, potentially shaping the championship battles ahead.

Meanwhile, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis has also shared similar excitement like Keselowski on the return: “We’ve been working on this for a while… and we’re going to do it different than everybody else.”

The announcement that Ram will return in 2026 under the banner of “Ram-Demption” has revived its presence in the Craftsman Truck Series after years of speculation and stalled OEM talks. NASCAR’s 2025 season will mark the final year with just three OEMs, Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, before Dodge joins the fold, finally breaking through the obstacles that have kept new manufacturers on the sidelines for more than a decade.

On the other hand, though Ram has partnered with Kaulig Racing, their Cup return status still remains hazy.

Kaulig Racing’s Ram Truck program raises questions on Dodge’s NASCAR Cup return

The recent announcement of Kaulig Racing’s partnership with Ram for the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series has stirred excitement but also cast doubt on Dodge’s anticipated return to the Cup Series. A Kaulig Racing executive highlighted the delicate balance of working with two manufacturers, saying, “We’ve been in a lot of conversations with GM. We were very transparent about some of the conversations and tried to stay in front of it… The bottom line is there’s gonna be firewalls and boundaries, and honorable people to do honorable things. We’re gonna abide by the rules put in place.” The statement underscores the challenges Kaulig faces in maintaining its longstanding Chevrolet relationships while launching Ram-backed entries, signaling that a Cup Series return for Dodge may not be immediate.

When asked about expanding Dodge’s presence beyond trucks, the executive clarified the team’s priorities: “There’s no guarantee they’ll ever go outside of trucks. Ram is a very very successful truck brand. And the vehicle side of Stellantis is a whole different conversation… So much of the focus is on truck series right now, we’ve not had a conversation outside of that.” This admission highlights the cautious approach Stellantis is taking with NASCAR, focusing initially on the Truck Series while leaving Dodge’s Cup re-entry as a distant possibility.

As of now, the Cup garage remains dominated by Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, with Kaulig’s Ram program signaling growth within Stellantis’ NASCAR footprint, albeit outside the top-tier series.

For now, Ram’s confirmed return in 2026 signals progress, even if a full Dodge Cup comeback remains uncertain. What’s clear is that the buzz it’s creating from Brad Keselowski’s personal ties to fans eager for fresh rivalries shows just how much weight a new OEM carries in shaping NASCAR’s next chapter.