Amy Earnhardt Points Finger at Dale Jr.’s Mother as Old Habits Trigger Frustrations at Home

We all have some funny and silly habits that our loved ones often find a bit annoying and frustrating. And most of the time, it’s a generational cycle. Just like this, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also has a silly habit that he got from his mother, and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, publicly called it out.

Dale Jr.’s silly pickle jar habit revealed by Amy

In a recent conversation between Amy Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy revealed a funny habit of Dale Jr.’s, which allowed her to know when he was having dinner. And she finds this habit frustrating sometimes.

“Sitting on the couch, it’s like 4:30, and he’s eating his dinner, and the only reason I’m alerted to the fact that he’s eating his dinner is because I hear a knock, knock, knock, and I turn around, and he’s banging a pickle jar lid, like a brand-new jar of pickles, banging the jar against the stone column in the house,” Amy said, having a great laugh at the podcast.

Amy then revealed that this wasn’t his once-in-a-while thing. He has been repeating this habit for a very long time, because of which they now have counter interior damage.

“Excuse me, what are you doing? You can’t bang it on the interior of our house. He did that in the kitchen enough times where we now have a chunk out of the countertop.”

This was a very unique experience for Amy, until she noticed the kitchen counter of Brenda Jackson, Dale Jr.’s late mother, in North Carolina.

“I know he got that from his mother, and the only reason I know is because she, too, had a chunk taken out of her countertop. So when he started doing it on the wall, I was like, ‘That’s enough.’

Dale Jr. chimed in defensively, acknowledging the column’s vulnerability. “If we chip this column wall, it’s stone. It’s already… I know, it’s chips already,” he noted, before Amy corrected him: “It’s not real stone.” He continued, “No one will know,” brushing off the concern with humor.

Brenda Jackson, mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, died at age 65 after a battle with cancer in 2019. She was a longtime employee of JR Motorsports. As JR Motorsports expanded into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014, her sense of humor was a staple of the company’s culture.

Along with a 15-year career with JRM, Jackson was one of four children of legendary NASCAR fabricator Robert Gee, who built cars for a number of high-tier drivers, including Dale Earnhardt.

Amy Earnhardt and Dale Jr., married since 2017 and parents to daughters Isla Rose and Nicole Lorain, often use their platform to discuss everyday parenting and household quirks amid Jr.’s post-racing media career.

This funny and lighthearted exchange between Amy and Dale gave the NASCAR community a peek into their real lives and made us realize that behind lights and fame, we are all humans with silly habits that we carry from our loved ones.

Meanwhile, as Amy recalled a story about his mother, Junior recently opened up on a tale about his father.

Dale Jr. delves into the nostalgic relationships of his father and RCR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently reflected on the profound connection between his late father and Richard Childress, describing it in six heartfelt words on the Dale Jr. Download podcast: “Dad and Richard were like brothers.”

Even though it has been 25 years since the Intimidator’s passing, the legacy he made under Richard Childress’s leadership is evergreen. “The RCR connection is more than just the relationship dad had with Richard, and the success they had on the racetrack,” Dale said.

He continued, “While we do compete on the racetrack, that is so small and singular compared to the history and relationship we have. And the trust would be a bond that would be very, very challenging to break.”

A pivotal 1985 moment tested that loyalty when RCR struggled with 11 engine failures. Childress, distressed, urged Sr. to seek another team, but Earnhardt refused, insisting, “We started this together, we’re going to finish it together.”

Childress later recalled the unforgettable look on Sr.’s face, highlighting a brotherhood rooted in commitment over convenience. This story, shared on Jr.’s podcast, reveals how such resilience shaped family values passed down to Jr., paralleling the unyielding habits Amy navigates at home.