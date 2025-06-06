Amy Earnhardt Spills on Dale Jr’s Private Call With WWE Superstar Stone Cold: “It Doesn’t Happen in Everybody’s Life”

“I grew up watching NWA on Saturday mornings.” Dale Earnhardt Jr’s affinity for the National Wrestling Alliance is well-known. In the recently released documentary on Amazon Prime, ‘Earnhardt’, people got a zoomed-in lens into Dale Earnhardt’s life. They also learned more about Dale Jr’s childhood, filled with wrestling stars. Among the individuals interested in the documentary was none other than one of Dale Jr’s wrestling idols.

Amy Earnhardt, Dale Jr’s beloved wife, got a brush of her own with that famous entity. The power couple of NASCAR tune in every week on the ‘Bless Your Hardt’ podcast. This time, fans were in for a NASCAR-wrestling crossover.

Dale Jr’s friendly banter with a WWE legend

Steve Austin, better known by his stage name ‘Stone Cold’, is an ambassador for the WWE. But besides his dominant wrestling career, Austin is also involved with the racing world. The Texas Rattlesnake served as the Grand Marshall for the 2006 Samsung 500 NASCAR Nextel Cup race. He also introduced the top ten starting drivers, attended the pre-race drivers’ meeting, and hung out with the driver of the No. 19 Dodge Dealers/UAW Dodge, Elliott Sadler, who is a big WWE fan. In 2025, however, Austin hung out with another wrestling fanatic who is also a NASCAR legend – Dale Earnhardt Jr. And the latter’s wife was left dumbfounded.

In a recent episode of ‘Bless Your Hardt’, Amy Earnhardt recollected quite a fateful car ride. She said how Dale Jr got a completely casual call from Stone Cold, and she was gaping in awe. “We’re driving about three-and-a-half hours from home to here. And about halfway in – his phone’s always set to the car. A phone call pops up and he goes, ‘Oh, Steve Austin’s calling.’ I’m like, ‘Stone Cold’s calling while we’re driving down to the beach? What is this life, how cool is this for you?'”

Stone Cold, who has already professed his interest in racing, was very passionate about the new ‘Earnhardt’ series. Amazon showcased a fierce rivalry between Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip in the first episode, and the WWE legend was curious about that. Amy continued, “They’re chitchatting and I can hear Stone Cold because he is so loud, and they’re talking about the documentary and DW …He just wanted to chitchat and gossip. It’s great, I got to listen in. But it doesn’t happen in everybody else’s life. And it’s neat to have the perspective sometime.” Dale Jr also reflected on how stunning that moment was: “You know, the documentary happens, and all of a sudden, all these quirky things start happening…That was cool, man. I hadn’t talked to Stone Cold Steve Austin in years.”

This friendly banter clearly reflected how passionate Stone Cold is about racing. This passion got a boost in 2024, when the WWE personality tried his hand at something new.

Taking a racing circuit instead of an arena

Stone Cold retired from in-ring competition a long time ago in 2003, due to neck injuries. However, his passion to perform never went away, becoming a prominent media personality in the WWE world. That passion translated to another field of interest two years ago. Steve Austin discovered his flair for off-road racing, driving his own Kawasaki KRX4 near his home in Nevada. He ran five races in 2023, and even picked up a first win at the Gold Rush from Virginia City to Tonopah, a 350-mile course. Some of the focus and adrenaline that he harnessed in wrestling seemed to carry over into racing. However, it was hardly easy, as the legendary personality reflected in 2024.

Steve Austin highlighted the difficulty he faced in racing, emphasizing what he needed to do. He said, “In my first season, my mind was elsewhere. I just kind of started daydreaming at one time, and I veered right off the course. You’re running almost 80 miles an hour, you better come to your wits pretty quickly.” Co-driver Shane Kisman explained, “One of the number-one mistakes you make in wrestling is trying to do things too fast in the ring. One of the number-one mistakes you make in racing is trying to go too fast too soon. Because if you’ve never driven a side-by-side at a hundred percent, you don’t have a percentage of what you need to run at. It’s a complete education process.”

However, Stone Cold persevered in his racing pursuit, currently running a Kawasaki KRX 1000 in the Sportsman class. With Dale Jr’s friendship, the WWE personality may go a long way in this fresh adventure.