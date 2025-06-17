An Eye for an Eye: NASCAR’s Silence May Push Ricky Stenhouse Jr to Finally Take Matters Into His Own Hands

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is out for blood. The veteran racer was involved in yet another incident with Carson Hocevar in Mexico City, just two weeks after being forced to retire early at Nashville Superspeedway. With NASCAR seemingly turning a blind eye to both the wrecks, the time may have come for the Hyak Motorsports driver to take matters into his own hands. It’s not the first time the 37-year-old has promised payback, but will he follow through with his words this time around?

Even though Carson Hocevar has accepted blame for his recklessness at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Stenhouse Jr. isn’t having it anymore. It might turn out to be a costly mistake for the Spire Motorsports sophomore, especially now that he’s looking for that playoff spot in the coming races.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR YouTuber urges Stenhouse Jr. to take revenge

“I am going to beat your a-s when we get back in the States,” said Stenhouse Jr., determined to get even after getting turned by Hocevar in the final stage. The Tennessee native was fuming as he angrily made his way towards the No. 77 Chevy on the pit road and exchanged some harsh words with his younger rival. What irked the veteran racer even more was that Carson Hocevar was already a lap down when the incident occurred, racing nobody in particular, and was completely unprovoked. But that sort of recklessness is nothing new if Michigan native’s season so far is anything to go by.

AD

And now, NASCAR YouTuber Eric Estepp feels Ricky Stenhouse Jr. needs to take matters into his own hands. In a recent video, he said, “But one of these upcoming races, the first chance he gets, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. should spin Carson Hocevar. He should, because that’s how you self police. If he doesn’t, he’s not self policing, and Hocevar is not learning his lesson. What goes around comes around. You can race aggressively like Carson, but if you keep messing somebody’s day up, they have the right to get you back, and they should. Eye for an eye.”

Afterwards, Stenhouse Jr. was really mad, and understandably so. He said in the post-race interview, “A really dumb move, two out of three weeks on me now.” He ended up 27th at the Viva Mexico 250, while Hocevar finished 34th, not the ideal day for either driver south of the border. After the wreck at Nashville Superspeedway, both drivers smoothed things over through public and private comments. But there will be no letting go this time around. The 37-year-old even told his crew, “Tell him I will see him at Pocono,” afterwards, and it didn’t sound like an empty threat.

While NASCAR has not held Carson Hocevar accountable for wrecking Ricky Stenhouse Jr. twice, they may punish the veteran for taking a retaliatory measure. That’s why Eric Estepp said, “Stenhouse should spin Hocevar out in the coming weeks. Maybe not Pocono. That can be a little sketchy, a little dangerous. But one of these upcoming races, the first chance he gets.” Time will tell if the No. 47 Chevy driver plays the waiting game, but as they say, ‘revenge is a dish best served cold.’ Stenhouse Jr. will be wise to remember that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carson Hocevar shares his side of the story

It’s been an impressive season for Carson Hocevar. The Spire Motorsports sophomore has two runner-up finishes to his name, and his aggressive driving style has even led some to compare it to the legendary Dale Earnhardt. But there are aspects to his racecraft that are irking several drivers in the garage, with the likes of Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. being at the receiving end of his recklessness. That reputation was only amplified in Mexico City after a disastrous race, despite his apologetic stance.

Sharing his thoughts about the incident with Stenhouse Jr., Hocevar said, “I know he was very mad, and I was very apologetic. I just got left and in the marbles and slid a lot longer than I expected. Obviously, No. 1, that’s not somebody I would ever want to hit again. But No. 2, I wasn’t racing anything. I was just logging laps, just trying to wait on a yellow and maybe see if we can put our day back together. I just hit a curb wrong and got in the marbles and slid all the way through the corner. I tried to turn left and avoid him. But just a really, really sloppy day by me. “

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, it seems like Hocevar is a marked man. The youngster will be watching his back at the upcoming The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Perhaps it might be time for the Michigan-native to follow through with his words and “round the edges off,” to prevent more such incidents in the future. After all, he wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. again. Do you think the two drivers will clash in the upcoming race? Let us know in the comments!