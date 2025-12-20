Another Almost Fatal Disaster Surfaces From Statesville Airport Amidst Ongoing Greg Biffle’s Crash Investigation

Greg Biffle’s passing sent shockwaves across the community. NASCAR is taking time to process the loss of one of its beloved greats, who was a 19-time Cup Series race winner, alongside being an exemplary philanthropist. However, the National Transportation Safety Board is wasting no time to uncover details of the harrowing plane crash that stole the sport of its hero. And a recent piece of evidence is eye-opening, to say the least.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Was Greg Biffle’s incident a culmination?

“A lot of the industry takes off and lands at Statesville 33+ weekends a year. This year I had 1 emergency landing after taking off from Statesville due to a navigation computer failure. 1 blown tire on landing stranding us in Burns Flat Oklahoma for 5 hours,” Chase Prevatte, engineer at NASCAR Xfinity Series team Sam Hunt Racing, wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

This evidence may add to the ongoing investigation of the Cessna C550 crash on Thursday morning. The plane carrying Greg Biffle, his family of three, and three others took off from the same airport at 10:05 a.m. (ET). Then it crashed less than 10 minutes later as the plane attempted to return and land. Witnesses said it was flying ‘too low’ and the plane struck trees outside the airport and multiple light stanchions, then went through a fence. Although it is not confirmed yet whether airport conditions were a cause, the fresh facts of parallel incidents are still enlightening.

“The lights on the runway not working causing us to divert to Concord. A fire in the cabin leading to an emergency landing in Woodward Oklahoma (dropped 25,000 feet in 3-4 minutes) All this season alone,” Prevatte continued. “Things happen, human error happens. But it happens a lot for folks in this sport. It’s gonna be tough taking off for Daytona in a couple of months. RIP to the Biffle family. We lost them far too soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the black boxes from the aircraft carrying Greg Biffle has been found. According to Michael Graham, an NTSB board member, no mayday call was issued by the aircraft. After impact, a fire consumed the majority of the aircraft’s fuselage and its wings near the fuselage. The wind was calm, but there were low ceilings and heavy rain at the time of the crash, which officials are looking into. A team of 16 NTSB experts is currently investigating the tragic accident.

While the administration continues its work, NASCAR reels under the impact of the loss. Even local residents recounted the harrowing encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Hear it from witnesses

Watching a disaster unfold may leave a mark difficult to scrub off. The Statesville Regional Airport, 40 miles north of Charlotte, has a busy neighborhood beside it. And several people who live directly across the street from the airport were direct witnesses to Greg Biffle’s fatal plane crash. Many of them saw the plane engulfed in flames and plumes of black smoke emanating from the crash site. Charred remains of the aircraft were still visible Friday afternoon from one couple’s front door.

“We all went to the front door and saw ambulances, fire trucks, cops, and smoke,” Chuck McCrary said about watching the accident from his home, shared with his girlfriend. “I was like, ‘Oh, man, that’s bad.’ It sounded like a big boom, like a barrel just exploded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another eye-witness who preferred to remain anonymous also recounted their experience. “I saw where it clipped the tree and just hit the ground — it pretty much went down. Then, you could just see the ball of fire, and I just knew then I watched people on that plane die. I just didn’t know who it was until a little bit later.”

Greg Biffle’s disaster left scars on people both inside and outside NASCAR. With more clarity on his last moments, fans will be able to treasure his legacy properly.