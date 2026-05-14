Another NBA Star Keen on Joining NASCAR World as Michael Jordan’s 23XI Touches New Heights

The eyes of the glittering NBA world have been on NASCAR since Michael Jordan started making waves in it. As co-owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin, the six-time NBA champion has turned it into one of the best teams in the sport since it started five years ago. Tyler Reddick, who drives for the team, currently leads the Cup Series standings and is a favorite to win the championship. Now, a young NBA superstar connected to Jordan’s former NBA team is also planning to enter the chaos of stock car racing culture.

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Between 2010 and 2023, Jordan owned the Charlotte Hornets, and the team’s star rookie from the 2025/26 season, Kon Knueppel, recently appeared on the DJD podcast wearing a 23XI Racing shirt, immediately catching the attention of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

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“I’m glad you came over here. I know that you got a lot going on, and I see the 23XI shirt. I appreciate the rep,” Junior said. “Supporting NASCAR. Have you been over to their (23XI Racing) shop? ”

The 20-year-old hadn’t. He hadn’t even been following the sport, which was shocking for someone living in Charlotte, NC, one of the heartbeats of NASCAR. Junior reminded him of that, pointing out how unavoidable following the sport becomes once you settle into Charlotte life.

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Knueppel, whose dad was friends with seven-time Cup Series champ Dale Earnhardt Sr., instantly responded with a, “Yeah. It’s something I got to probably have to get into a little bit.”

Honestly, he may not have much of a choice for long. North Carolina is packed with Cup Series shops and team headquarters for teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, and even 23XI. The sport naturally starts finding its way into everyday life. “You’ll learn regardless. You won’t have to try too hard… But um, we got the [Coca Cola] 600 coming up in a couple weeks if you wanted to come out and check it out,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

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The Coca-Cola 600 is, of course, one of the most iconic races on the calendar, and Knueppel, being in Charlotte, likely would not find many better places to start. And with 23XI Racing enjoying one of the strongest seasons in the garage, there would also be plenty to catch up on.

Between Reddick leading the Cup Series standings and the organisation piling up five victories in 12 races, Jordan’s team has turned itself into a weekly contender.

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For Knueppel, the timing of getting into NASCAR fandom could not be more fitting. The Duke alum is coming off a breakout rookie NBA season, averaging 18 points per game and finishing second behind Cooper Flagg in the Rookie of the Year race, meaning his interest in NASCAR could bring more eyeballs from the NBA world into the sport.

An NBA-NASCAR crossover with Cooper Flagg at the Texas Motor Speedway

Speaking of Duke alumni, it seems Jordan’s influence has spread to Cooper Flagg as well. Earlier this month, the Dallas Mavericks forward made an appearance at Texas Motor Speedway ahead of the Würth 400 after being named the honorary pace driver for the Cup Series race. Before leading the field to green, he got an even closer taste of NASCAR speed.

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Flagg climbed into a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette for a high-speed passenger ride with Trackhouse Racing’s rookie Connor Zilisch, who is currently running his first full-time Cup Series season at just 19.

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Flagg’s NASCAR experience only got better from there. While pacing the field before the race, Denny Hamlin gave the rear bumper of the Corvette a playful tap in a classic stock car welcome.

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NASCAR has not been in a great place viewership-wise lately, with the Cup Series finishing the 2025 season down nearly 15% year over year. The playoffs averaged just 1.87 million viewers, the lowest postseason audience in the sport’s modern era, while many races on streaming and cable dipped below the 2 million mark.

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Over in F1, stars like Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shaquille O’Neal have frequently been spotted at American Grand Prix events, engaging in activities with drivers and generating excitement among fans of both sports. That crossover appeal often translates into millions of views on social media while also drawing in new audiences.

From having no American races on the calendar in 2010, F1 now has three: the Miami Grand Prix, the United States Grand Prix in Austin, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

NASCAR, too, would benefit from that approach. Having Flagg and potentially Knueppel is a step in that direction.