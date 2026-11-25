One bold question during a meeting at Hendrick Motorsports helped change the course of Tyler Monn’s NASCAR career. The Pennsylvania native had admired the organization long before he began building his own path in racing, making the opportunity to join its ranks especially meaningful. After moving to North Carolina in 2011 and working his way through different levels of the sport, Monn finally found himself sitting across from No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels. That meeting marked the beginning of a partnership that would go on to deliver multiple Cup Series championships.

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“And I walk in and meet with Cliff and sit down. We go over some things, and there’s not a contract in front of me yet. I’m like, ‘Man!’ And you’re talking to Cliff Daniels, right? He said, ‘Questions for me?’ And I said, ‘Yeah. Are you going to hire me or no?’ And he laughed and pulled out a contract. It was just slid across the table,” Tyler Monn told Brandon McReynolds.

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For Monn, joining Hendrick Motorsports was about more than securing a job with a top Cup Series organization. It meant becoming part of a team he had admired since childhood. However, his path to that meeting with Daniels had taken years of work.

Monn began spotting in 2013, initially working with a late model team. He gradually built experience in NASCAR’s national divisions, including assignments with Austin Wayne Self in the Truck Series and David Starr in the O’Reilly Series. In 2020, he also worked in the Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing, primarily spotting for J.J. Yeley. That experience helped prepare him for the opportunity that arrived ahead of the 2021 season, when Hendrick brought him in to work with Kyle Larson.

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The partnership quickly became part of one of NASCAR’s most successful combinations. Monn joined the No. 5 team during Larson’s first season at Hendrick, and the driver went on to capture the 2021 Cup championship. They remained together through Larson’s title-winning campaigns in 2025 and 2026, making Monn part of all three of his championship seasons. He has also been present for Larson’s victories at Hendrick, including the memorable wins that established the No. 5 team’s strength across different types of tracks.

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But Monn’s contribution is not limited to calling out traffic from the spotter’s stand. Cliff Daniels has previously explained how the role has expanded, with spotters becoming more involved in the preparation and technical discussions that shape a race weekend. Monn regularly joins the No. 5 team’s meetings before and after races, offering input alongside Larson, Daniels and the engineers. In November 2026, Daniels provided an even clearer picture of that involvement, revealing that Monn has a desk in the team room and comes in on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays to work through notes, study with engineers and spend time with the road crew.

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Daniels also highlighted the personal bond Monn has built with Larson. The two regularly text, joke around and talk about sports and life, whether the team is coming off a strong result or a difficult weekend. Daniels described their relationship as special and said Monn’s energy and enthusiasm lift the entire organization. That connection matters in a role where trust and clear communication can make a difference in the middle of a race. Monn has previously explained that a spotter is responsible for helping a driver clear another car by inches, and that even a quick mistake can have serious consequences.

Their partnership also took on a different challenge in 2024, when Larson attempted the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Monn was part of the effort at Indianapolis, sharing spotting duties with veteran IndyCar spotter Travis Gregg. Monn worked from the Turn 1 area, while Gregg covered Turn 3, allowing them to monitor the entire 2.5-mile circuit. Preparing for the assignment meant studying IndyCar broadcasts, learning how drivers approached traffic and understanding the series’ different passing dynamics. The plan placed Monn in Larson’s ear for potentially 1,100 miles of racing across two major events.

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That versatility and commitment have now earned Monn recognition beyond the No. 5 team’s achievements. At the 2026 Grand National Bash, fellow spotters voted him Spotter of the Year. His reaction reflected why the honor mattered so much: being recognized by the people he competes against every weekend was something he would never take for granted. From admiring Hendrick Motorsports as a child to becoming a trusted part of its championship-winning operation, Monn’s journey has come a long way from that first meeting with Daniels.