“Are You Gonna Have The Same Reaction?”- Dale Jr Surprisingly Backs Kyle Petty Over Controversial Chase Field Debate

Kyle Petty isn’t a fan of talking about the Chase bubble ,”I don’t care.” Who is in, who is out, who needs a win. Once the Chase starts, and nobody mentions those drivers again. Not once. Petty’s point was simple: if they disappear the moment it matters, maybe they should not have been there in the first place. And now Dale Jr is doubling down on this sentiment.

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“They’re gonna have 16 guys. Take a picture, take that picture. What are you gonna think? Are you gonna have the same reaction internally when you see it versus that 10? No, you got some extras.”

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The Chase is what NASCAR calls its postseason, now rebranded back from the playoff format in 2026. Sixteen drivers qualify from a full-time field of around 36. Nearly half the grid gets in. Dale Jr. thinks that number is the whole problem.

He keeps coming back to 2004. That was the first Chase ever, and only 10 drivers made it. He talked about a photo taken at Richmond after the cutoff race. Every single face in that picture, he said, was someone you knew. Someone who had earned it.

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Put Kyle Larson or William Byron on the bubble today with a 10-driver cutoff and suddenly every broadcast has a story worth telling. Right now, the fight for 16th gets maybe one segment if you are lucky.

This was not just Dale Jr. talking into a microphone. He said these exact conversations happened internally with TNT and Amazon over the summer. NASCAR’s own broadcast partners were sitting in the same room reaching the same conclusion.

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“If the cut line was 10th and you got Kyle Larson sitting on top of that, the broadcast is gonna be on it.”

The 2026 format change made the whole thing more obvious. NASCAR scrapped the old elimination rounds, where four drivers got knocked out every three races, and went back to a straight 10-race points Chase. All 16 drivers now stay alive for the entire postseason. No cuts or eliminations, just a crowded field running out the season.

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Although NASCAR returned back to Chase, entries that should be running for championship be close to 10 or 12 according to Jr. His point about the photo is a competitive argument. That 2004 group looked like a collection of the best drivers in the sport because it was. The current version, by his own word, has extras.

There are complications to this. Making the Chase is not just a sporting achievement for most teams. It is a financial one. The difference between finishing 16th and 17th in the standings at the end of the regular season is roughly $2 million in prize money. For a mid-tier team running on a tight budget, that is payroll.

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Sponsors make it worse. Miss a 10-driver cutoff, and you hand back two months of postseason television time to your backer. That is a hard sell to anyone writing the checks.

So the teams will push back, and they will push hard. The history of the Chase field backs them up. NASCAR started at 10 in 2004, moved to 12 by 2007, and landed at 16 in 2014. Each expansion was sold as more drama, more access, more action. Consequently, the business case won over the sporting one, every single time

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Dale Jr. is not pretending that changing it would be simple. He knows where the resistance comes from. He just thinks the sport is paying a price for it every single summer, one forgettable bubble conversation at a time.