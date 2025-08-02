As Denny Hamlin’s Wonder Kid Returns, Fans Suspect Unfinished Business from Chicago

It’s not every day you see a NASCAR Cup team roll out four cars, especially one like 23XI Racing, which has mostly stuck to two. But Richmond’s about to get loud, because Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s squad is stepping outside its usual playbook. In a bold move, they’re fielding a fourth, open-entry ride: the No. 50 Toyota for Truck Series phenom Corey Heim. In a sport where cost caps and charter rules keep things tight, this kind of expansion is rare, especially for a team still fighting for charter recognition in court. But Hamlin’s not blinking. Heim, often called Hamlin’s “wonder kid”, has been tearing through NASCAR’s lower ranks, and now he’s getting another shot to prove he belongs in the big leagues.

At just 23, Corey Heim has already built a solid resume. He is the current Truck Series points leader, having won three races in 2024. His clean racecraft and composure under pressure earned him a spot in Toyota’s driver development program. In April, he made his Cup debut in the No. 43 LEGACY M.C. car at Dover. But it is his link with Hamlin and a controversial weekend in Chicago that has kept fans watching closely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Richmond a redemption run or a roster audition for Denny Hamlin’s young gun?

Corey Heim’s name became tightly linked with 23XI Racing in late 2023, when he began testing for the team and logging simulator laps to support their Cup efforts. Earlier this year, he filled in for Erik Jones at Dover, impressing many despite limited seat time. His rise through NASCAR’s ranks has been rapid, but not without setbacks.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The most talked-about stumble came in Chicago, where the 23-year-old failed to qualify for the Cup race after damaging his car during a crucial lap. His Robinhood-sponsored No. 67, fielded by Sam Hunt Racing, also lost a top-five finish in the Xfinity Series due to a disqualification. Now, Denny Hamlin and 23XI are giving their young protege a shot at redemption, and fans are watching closely. With Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Riley Herbst forming the team’s core, Heim rounds out a rare four-driver lineup that has the NASCAR world buzzing. This Richmond start isn’t just another fill-in. For Heim, it’s arguably his clearest audition yet for a permanent Cup seat, possibly even within 23XI itself.

Fans talk about a rare opportunity for Heim

Fans quickly noticed how rare it is for a team like 23XI to enter four cars. Even in crown jewel events like Daytona, teams hesitate due to cost and logistics. One fan pointed out, “This probably will be the first time a team has four open cars in a race.” The No. 50 car, used sparingly last year for all-star appearances, is back. The move suggests strategic intent. With no charter for the entry, Heim must qualify on speed, adding pressure.

The nickname “Prime Time Heim” emerged during his breakout Truck Series performances in 2023, where he consistently delivered under pressure. One fan fondly recalled, “About Heim he got another start.” Denny Hamlin’s wonderkid had poise and the ability to execute in high-stakes moments, which drew attention. This Richmond start brings back memories of that era. Heim will be hoping to channel that same energy as he steps into NASCAR’s top flight once more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the Chicago Street Race, Heim was disqualified after a strong showing in the Xfinity Series. Fans blame the disqualification on a minor infraction. In his support, one fan said, “Make‑up race for the DNQ at Chicago? I really wonder where Heim will land next year. Could see him at SHR or 23XI in Xfinity or back in the Tricon 11 truck. Or the crazier possibility is the rumor that Spire is trying to sign him for the 7 cup car.” The team Sam Hunt Racing has close ties to Toyota and 23XI. While Heim still races part-time for SHR, rumors have also linked him to a future with Spire Motorsports. Now, this Cup appearance could clear the air or make his case even stronger.

Riley Herbst was recently confirmed to pilot the No. 36 as a third full-time car in 2025. But fan speculation has already begun. “Got to somehow wiggle Herbst out of his seat and get heim into it.” Should Heim outperform expectations in Richmond, could there be a change in plans? Herbst has been steady, but not stellar. Heim, with youth and upside, presents an enticing alternative if 23XI decides to shake up its future roster.

Fans also pointed out how the No. 67, used last year for stars like Kamui Kobayashi and Travis Pastrana, mirrors Trackhouse’s Project91. One fan pointed out, “Glad for Heim. I do miss how they used the 67 last year as an all star car too. I was hoping we’d see more Project 91 after Daytona too.” While 23XI has not branded it as such, the signs are clear. For Heim, this is a chance to follow in the footsteps of those who used one-off starts to launch full-time careers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Corey Heim’s return to Richmond with 23XI Racing has fans talking. It gives him another shot in the Cup Series while raising big questions. Is this about Toyota’s driver pipeline? Or 23XI’s uncertain charter future? In any case, it is a rare move. Whether it is a simple fill-in or a step toward more, Heim is no longer just a Truck Series name. He is part of the bigger NASCAR picture now.