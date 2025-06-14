As NASCAR Hits Turbulence Getting to Mexico, Bubba Wallace Drops 6 Word Bombshell on International Expansion

By now, you must have read dozens of articles on NASCAR’s rocky road to Mexico City. From delayed haulers and practice sessions shuffled like a deck of cards, to crew members scared of food poisoning, the sport’s long-anticipated international return hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. But through all the chaos, something quietly powerful surfaced, a rallying message from Bubba Wallace.

It is a six-word quote that just might define the future of NASCAR. Delivered in typical Bubba Wallace fashion. Calm, grounded, and full of belief. It didn’t trend immediately. But make no mistake, it landed with weight. Because underneath all this turbulence, someone’s already looking at the bigger picture.

Bubba Wallace speaks out on Mexico mayhem

At a press conference, Bubba Wallace addressed the elephant in the room head-on. “We’ve all seen the travel nightmares that some teams have had over the last 24 hours,” Bubba Wallace acknowledged, nodding to the multiple charter flights halted in Charlotte after engine and safety issues grounded nearly 100 team members.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. even had to reroute his flight after delays in Singapore. Fans had even asked him to “Stay in America” after the trip to Mexico got compromised. And it wasn’t just the Cup drivers and team staff. Haulers rolled into Mexico a full two days after departing Michigan, thanks to border X-ray lanes and customs checks.

Race officials scrambled, shifting practice times to later in the afternoon and compressing the schedule so everything fits before the green flag. Even with the chaos, Bubba Wallace gave credit where it was due. “I think it [international racing] can be done. I think the leadership has done a good job so far of everything that’s in place for us to get here and to put on an event for the local crowd here in Mexico,” he said. And right now, the weekend, with the practice sessions, is live and underway. We’ve already seen drivers put blazing-fast lap times as well as crash their cars.

Despite the hurdles, the 23XI Racing driver believes this weekend could set a new precedent. Or at least offer proof that international races can work. “Logistics need to be worked out for sure, but I think we can do it,” he declared. What he means is not just the race. But the whole weekend setup. The real proof, he says, will come post-race, after seeing how fans respond and whether massive logistics behind the scenes ran smoothly.

For starters, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez fits about 100,000 people at capacity. And, looking at the ticket sales, NASCAR expects a good crowd at the Mexico race, setting the foundation for an action-packed, entertaining weekend.

Amidst all this, as Bubba Wallace pointed out, let’s not forget the tireless truck drivers. They hauled equipment across miles directly from last Sunday’s race in Michigan and arrived at the Mexico City track on Thursday. That’s no small feat. Each change of venue means rerouting, refueling, and reconfiguring. “Our truck drivers are the heroes for this week, traveling 25 thousand miles somewhere around that number if I’m correct, just to not go home and have an off weekend,” Bubba Wallace expressed his gratitude.

Finally, Wallace nods to the bigger picture. “We go right back to Pocono, and it’s still game on for the next several weeks,” logistical crunch included. So, despite the headaches, NASCAR is rolling the dice. And Bubba Wallace? He’s betting on success. Now the real question becomes: Will the fans love it once the engines fire?

Fast laps, crashes, and drama at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Transitioning from the travel turmoil that threatened to overshadow NASCAR’s grand return to Mexico, the on-track action at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez proved just as intense as the headlines. As the Cup Series cars finally hit the circuit, the compressed schedule and shifting practice times only heightened the sense of urgency. And the drivers? Well, they responded with a blistering session that set the tone for the weekend.

With two practice sessions completed, the tone is set for an exciting weekend. The fastest laps of the day came as a statement of intent from the sport’s top contenders. In practice 2, Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland was quickest with a speed of 93.181 mph. Similarly, Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell topped the leaderboard in Practice 1 at 92.657 mph.

But with speed came risk, and the session wasn’t without its drama. Noah Gragson wrecked his car in Turn 4 in practice 1. Therefore, he missed practice 2 and will partake in Sunday’s race in a backup car. And he wasn’t the only one to kiss the wall at the same turn. Before him, Austin Cindric had a similar crash at the same place. The incidents were a reminder of the unforgiving nature of the track, where tight turns and tricky braking zones can catch even the most experienced drivers off guard.

Despite the setbacks, the practice session was a resounding success in terms of fan engagement and competitive spirit. The grandstands buzzed with anticipation as local fans witnessed NASCAR’s best trading paint and pushing the limits. With the fastest laps setting a high bar for the rest of the weekend, and the drama of crashes adding to the spectacle, NASCAR’s return to Mexico was already living up to its billing.

Well, with the way things are turning out, it’s safe to assume that Bubba Wallace isn’t wrong in his prediction after all.