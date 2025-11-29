ASA Tours Makes Milestone Announcement as New Ownership Reshapes Short-Track Racing’s Future

Something big is brewing in the world of short track racing. After years of shepherding grassroots super late models under its wing, it looks like the whole system might finally be getting a much-needed reboot. Guided by Bob Sargent, Track Enterprises, an organization that has quietly shaped the backbone of asphalt racing, is handing over the keys of cornerstone tours like the ASA STARS National Tour, the CRA Super Series, the Midwest Tour, and many more. It’s one of the biggest behind-the-scenes shifts in short track racing in years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A new chapter for Marty D. Melo

Before getting into the nuts and bolts of the deal, Marty D. Melo, owner of MDM Promotions, kept his reaction grounded and personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am honored to assume responsibility for these historic series and the TrackTV platform. The timing was right, and I can’t thank my wife, Misty Melo, and those close to me enough for their support and believing in me. Bob has given me a great opportunity,” Melo said.

With that, Melo officially steps in as the new owner of several of short track racing’s most influential properties, such as the ASA Midwest Tour, ASA STARS National Tour, CRA Super Series, CRA All-Star Tour, and TrackTV. All of these were previously under the Track Enterprise umbrella.

The announcement marks a turning point for the asphalt short track community, promising stability and a clear direction for the future. However, this move didn’t happen overnight. For more than a year, Melo has been deeply involved in day-to-day operations. Since taking over the ASA STARS National Tour’s sales and operational duties towards the end of 2024, he has quietly been laying the groundwork for what comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working closely with outgoing owner Bob Sargent, Melo helped guide the tour through a period of growth. He introduced the platinum program, which brought 15 full-time teams into the 2025 season and strengthened the series’ commercial lineup with new corporate partners. In many ways, he has already been doing the job; the ownership shift simply makes it official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The four touring series, ASA STARS, ASA Midwest Tour, CRA All-Stars Tour, and the CRA Super Series, form the core of the Super Late Model and Pro Late Model landscape. Under Sargent, Track Enterprises boosted these tours significantly over the past three years, creating steady momentum that Melo now inherits.

Sargent, who will remain involved as an advisor and promote a handful of the 2026 ASA STARS events, expressed full confidence in the transition.

“Marty brings the professionalism, passion, and operational and marketing insight needed to keep these tours moving forward,” Sargent said. “His commitment to the sport, combined with his experience within ASA operations, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead these properties into their next chapter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Melo echoes that sentiment, noting that his focus is on continuing to build on what already works.

“As for the four series, the vision will be to continue building on the successes of the series that have been put in place by the track promoters, officials, and staff, race teams, and series sponsors,” he said.

For fans and teams, nothing changes right away. All 2026 schedules, formats, and operating plans stay the same, including the partnership with Tim Bryant and the ASA Southern Super Series. Leadership stays consistent as well; Alex Gilhart continues as Series Director of the ASA Midwest Tour, while Scott Menlen remains Series Director of the CRA All-Stars Tour and Race Director for the ASA STARS National Tour. More updates on this will roll out in the coming weeks, but for now, the focus shifts to the busiest stretch of the year, with the season’s biggest event just days away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything you need to know about the Snowball Derby

The wait is almost over. The 58th Snowball Derby is rolling back into town from December 3 to 7, and once again, Five Flags Speedway is gearing up to become the place to be in short-track racing. The best super late model drivers in the country are packing up their trailers, fans are already buzzing, and Kyle Busch is chasing a shot at win No. 3 at Pensacola.

On paper, the Derby is a 300-lap Super Late Model race. In reality, it’s the one event everyone wants on their resume, the crown jewel of pavement short track racing. The $50,000 check and the famous Tom Dawson trophy make Sunday’s feature the big draw, but the entire week carries its own energy. Four days of non-stop action built toward the main event, and Saturday’s Snowflake 125, the marquee Pro Late Model race of the year, always turns into a show of its own.

All of it unfolds at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, a place drivers respect and fear in equal measure. It’s a quick, gnarly half-mile oval that eats tires, punishes mistakes, and rewards anyone patient enough to play the long game. Outside Derby week, the track stays busy hosting the Blizzard Series for Super Late Models, the Allen Turner Pro Late Models, and the Sunshine State 200 for the ASA STARS National Tour.

And fans unable to make the trip won’t be missing a thing. For the second year in a row, FloRacing will carry the entire event live, from the first practice to the final burnout on Sunday afternoon.