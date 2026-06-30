“Asks if He’s Having Fun in Heaven”- Samantha Busch Uncovers 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Heartbreaking Routine Since Losing Her Father

At home, Kyle Busch was just a dad. He’d sit patiently, without moving, as his daughter, Lennix, would do his makeup. A bit of glitter on the eyelids and a pink lipstick, though quite messy, brightened his day. And a pink hairband on his head surely made him feel bonita, so much so that he willingly shared a video of himself with makeup on in 2025. It was a stark contrast from the serious racer fans were

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However, the famous racer died from severe pneumonia and sepsis on May 21, 2026. He was 41 years old. His death left his four-year-old daughter searching for him every morning, as per Samantha Busch on her Instagram story.

“Morning breakfast with Daddy: She wakes up every day, tells him how her sleep was, what she’s doing today, and asks if he’s having fun in heaven,” Samantha Busch shared in an emotional story on her Instagram.

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But it was the picture that could get anyone emotional. The four-year-old could be seen having her breakfast with two pictures of her late father, Kyle Busch, kept right in front of her. Since his passing in May, Lennix has started this daily routine to stay connected to him.

Understandably, it has been difficult for her to process her father’s passing. She was regularly spotted trackside with her father during the races, and Busch certainly had a soft corner for her. He was also training his son, Brexton, for his future racing debut, but Lennix was far too young for the same, and most of the time they spent together was wholesome for the fans, as Samantha’s regular social media updates revealed.

Recent times have been more or less difficult for the Busch family. His absence is greatly felt not just on the track but also within the family. The past week, on Father’s Day, Samantha Busch penned a heartfelt post for her husband, sharing a beautiful montage of the entire family and the moments they shared throughout the years.

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“This still doesn’t feel real at all. I was up all night thinking about what today should have looked like for Kyle and the kids. The Father’s Day cards that were already made, sitting in a drawer with no one to give them to. Trying to figure out how to navigate a day that should be filled with so much joy for them,” she wrote.

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Kyle Busch and Samantha had been together for almost two decades. They dated for a long time and got married in 2010, and their first child, Brexton, was born in 2015. The love the family shared was quite visible, both on social media and in real life. While Lennix uses her breakfast routine to cope, her 11-year-old brother, Brexton, seems to be focusing on racing.

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Busch didn’t come from a family of professional racers. While his father, Tom, did race on the weekends back in the day, it wasn’t something he did for a full-time career. But he made sure that both his sons, Kyle and Kurt Busch, had the right path for their careers. And Kyle took on the responsibility for his son to carry on his legacy in the future.

Brexton Busch began racing as a six-year-old, and within his first year, he was already winning races and tournaments. He is already a strong driver and won his first Golden Driller at the Tulsa Shootout last year. Even after losing his dad, Brexton raced at the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished just outside the top five, but he had a great run.

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Richard Childress Racing is even saving the #8 car for Brexton’s future. The racing world hopes Brexton will carry on the Busch family name when he is ready.

While there has been a certain void that many have felt since his passing earlier this year, it seems that Brexton will soon fill it in the coming years. And as for his younger sister, she might as well prepare for her racing debut soon, but understandably, there are still a few years before that can happen.