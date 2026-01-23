Asphalt World Series: Every NASCAR Star to Look Out for, Schedule, Where to Watch & More

The Asphalt World Series is like a launchpad to NASCAR for new and upcoming drivers. Every year, they participate in the nine-race series, which includes various Late Model and Pro Late Model categories. Owing to the multiple categories, the series witnesses hundreds of drivers from all sorts of motorsports backgrounds running every year. Hence, providing a huge opportunity.

Still, there are quite a few seasoned NASCAR drivers who have already raced in the highest form of stock racing and who return to the field. This year as well, the preliminary entry list has featured quite a few names. Let’s take a look at some prominent ones.

NASCAR drivers running the Asphalt World Series in 2026

Although the current entry list does not contain some of the more dominating drivers from the Cup Series, there are quite a few who have been in and out of touch with NASCAR in the past years, spread across different categories.

Ryan Preece:

Ryan Preece is seemingly the most popular NASCAR driver in the Asphalt World Series this year so far. He first raced in the Cup Series in 2015 and is currently signed with RFK Racing. While he will return to racing in the #60 Ford, he will also run multiple categories here, with participations in Tour Modifieds and Super Late Models.

Burt Myers:

Burt Myers didn’t exactly gain a lot of fame in NASCAR. He raced the Cup Series once at Martinsville in 2025 last year, and also had the chance to run the Truck Series once in 2009. He also used to run the Whelen Modified Tour, where he was much more competitive. As of the Asphalt World Series, he will be running Tour Modifieds along with Preece.

Derek Griffith:

Griffith previously ran the Xfinity (now the NOAP) Series in 2022 with Sam Hunt Racing. He raced six races for the team, but didn’t showcase very promising results. He also participated in the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021 at Gateway, but finished down in 26th. He has proven to be more successful in ARCA and will run the Super Late Model class in the Asphalt World Series.

Spencer Davis:

Davis has far more experience in NASCAR than most of these drivers, with 34 races run in the Truck Series. Although he never won, he was usually fighting at the top of the field. The 27-year-old has also run in the ARCA series, and will also be running the Super Late Model class.

William Sawalich:

William Sawalich first raced in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in the 2024 season and ran full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing last year, accounting for three top-five finishes. Returning to the seat this year, he will also be running the Super Late Model before the season starts. He has also ran 21 races in the Truck Series.

Connor Jones:

Jones first appeared in NASCAR back in 2023 in the Truck Series with ThorSport Racing. He continued his part-time run with Niece Motorsports in 2025 and is set to run multiple classes in the Asphalt World Series, including Super Late Model and Pro Late Model.

Dawson Sutton:

Dawson Sutton ran the full-time Truck Series season with Rackley W.A.R in 2025, achieving two top-10 finishes. He will return with the team in 2026, but prior to that, he will run the Super Late Model in the Asphalt WS.

These are some of the drivers who have made a mark in NASCAR. However, some haven’t had the chance so far to run in the sport’s top-tier, but have immense experience in the Whelen Modified Tour. These include Matt Hirschman, Ronnie Williams, James Blewett, and Anthony Nocella.

The 60th Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway is set to get underway on Friday, February 6, and will wrap up on Saturday, February 14. Fans can catch every night of on-track action live on FloRacing, including the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season opener on February 7 and the ASA STARS National Tour season opener on February 10.