Aussie Racing Star Astounded by NASCAR’s American Tradition, Delivers 4-Word Verdict

NASCAR’s roar isn’t just about the cars. It’s about the culture, the fans, and the traditions that make every race weekend a spectacle. Enter Will Brown, the 2024 Supercars champion, who’s dipping his toes into American motorsports with Kaulig Racing. Having made his debut last year at Sonoma, the Aussie driver wanted to follow in Shane van Gisbergen’s footsteps. Although he knows what a typical NASCAR weekend is like, this time around, he wanted to get the full experience. Brown is not only tackling the track but also soaking in the unique vibe of American racing.

Brown is part of a growing Aussie invasion. From the high banks of Atlanta to the passionate crowds, Brown’s eyes have been opened to a side of racing he never saw Down Under. Back in 1987, when Australian driver Allan Grice, who made his NASCAR debut at the World 600, was struck by the sport’s fan-driven energy, a legacy that continues to captivate newcomers like Brown. What exactly left this Aussie star in awe? Let’s find out.

Will Brown’s firsthand experience with NASCAR’s fan culture

Will Brown didn’t just want to race in Atlanta. He wanted to live the full NASCAR experience. Curious about the American tradition of tailgating, he dove right in. “I was always interested over here in how, with all the sporting, everyone rolls in, has a barbeque, drinks, and then rolls and then heads into the event,” Brown told Bob Pockrass. To get the real deal, he tweeted to connect with fans, and the response was electric.

“We put a tweet out, and yeah, got some great fans to respond, and we went and met a couple of them. Had a few beers with them, had a few drinks, and just experienced that side of it, which I enjoyed. It was amazing,” he said. His four-word verdict, “They’re so into it,” captures the infectious passion of NASCAR fans. In Australian Supercars, fan engagement often revolves around the race itself, with less focus on pre-event festivities.

Supercars racer Will Brown, who is driving for Kaulig in the Cup race today, went to Atlanta last week and enjoyed tailgating with fans as that is not something he would experience in Australia. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/n95MstUEaV

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 6, 2025

Tailgating, a staple of American sports, is a different beast. Fans arrive hours, sometimes days, before the race, setting up grills, playing cornhole, and bonding over their love for racing. Brown’s experience in Atlanta, where he shared beers and even tried a moonshine Jell-O shot, was a revelation. “I had a Jell-O shot, and I was like, oh, what’s it made out of, vodka? And they were like, no, it’s moonshine. So that was my first time experiencing moonshine,” he laughed. This communal vibe, absent in Supercars events, left Brown astounded by the fans’ dedication.

Well, the likes of Talladega and Pocono are notorious not just for high-speed racing but wild parties and celebrations. Even Bob Pockrass seemed to have a blast last year when he was enjoying himself at the Talladega Boulevard. Regardless of the result Brown takes away from Chicago, he made a core memory enjoying a NASCAR weekend, like a true fan. And it is going to be something that he would want to experience more.

Next Gen vs. Gen 3: Brown shares his take

While NASCAR’s fan culture left Brown wide-eyed, the technical side of racing has been equally eye-opening. Driving the NASCAR Next Gen car, introduced in 2022. Will Brown has had to adapt to a machine vastly different from the Gen 3 Supercar he mastered in 2024. “It’s a bit of a squeeze to get into the Next Gen car,” Brown noted, pointing out the lack of functional doors compared to the Supercar’s accessible entry. The seating position also differs, requiring Brown to experiment to find his comfort zone.

The Next Gen car’s cockpit is less complex, with fewer steering wheel buttons than the Supercar’s array of controls for line lockers and drink functions. “The Supercar has more buttons for line lockers, page changes, and drink buttons,” Brown explained. Gear shifting is another contrast. The Next Gen requires lifting off the throttle, while the Supercar’s gearshift cutback allows seamless shifts. “You can pull the gearshift when you see the red light in the Supercar; no need to lift,” he said.

Aerodynamically, the Next Gen’s flat four design has less downforce, which Brown feels impacts racing quality. “The Supercar has more aero, which makes for better racing at home,” he observed. Repairability is a bright spot for the Next Gen car, with clips enabling faster crash fixes. “It’s easier with clips, faster crash repairs,” Brown noted.

Though he sees growing similarities in how both cars are repaired. These differences challenge Brown to adapt, but they also enrich his racing perspective. As he navigates NASCAR’s technical landscape, Brown’s insights, alongside those of Shane van Gisbergen, highlight the steep learning curve and exciting opportunities for international drivers in American racing.