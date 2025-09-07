Roger Penske’s NASCAR Star Risks Career Momentum on Adelaide’s Unforgiving Street Circuit

In the cutthroat arena of the NASCAR playoffs, where every point counts toward a championship shot, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric sits ninth in the standings with a slim +12-point cushion above the cutline. This position came after his breakthrough win at Talladega in April and a solid 12th-place finish at the recent Southern 500 in Darlington, locking him into the postseason mix. Yet, with the pressure mounting, Cindric is eyeing an offbeat detour that could shake up his rhythm. Drivers like Tony Stewart, who also competed in various forms of dirt track racing during his peak, have tested the waters outside stock cars before. But those side quests often came with mixed results. So, would this detour be a wise decision for the 27-year-old?

During a recent press conference ahead of the Gateway race, journalist Steven Taranto shared an interview on his X post, where Austin Cindric opened up about his upcoming wildcard entry in the Supercars Championship’s Adelaide Grand Final. The No. 2 Ford driver, fresh off securing his playoff spot, detailed his long-standing ties to the Australian series, noting how it once loomed as a full-time option early in his career.

“I think it has been about 10 years since I’ve been down to Australia to go race. And there’s a certain point in time in my career that it was a legitimate consideration to go race full time, whether if it being Super two or something else or obviously, if they’ve done a great job with that series in producing great drivers,” Cindric said. This reflection ties back to his 2015 stint in the Bathurst 12 Hour, where he finished seventh in class and 21st overall with Erebus Motorsport, giving him a taste of Aussie racing that few NASCAR drivers have.

Austin Cindric will be making his V8 Supercars debut in the season finale at Adelaide in late November. He even has previous experience racing in the Bathurst 12 Hour and says he seriously considered racing full-time in V8 Supercars (specifically Super2) when he was younger.… pic.twitter.com/igx9TlrB6B

— Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) September 6, 2025

That background makes his Adelaide commitment intriguing, but it also spotlights the risks to his NASCAR momentum. And his 2025 season marks one of his best yet, with one win, 2 Top-5s, and 5 Top-10s keeping him competitive in a field stacked with veterans.

The event, set for November 27-30 on Adelaide’s tight street circuit, pits Cindric against a grid of seasoned Supercars pros in a Tickford Racing Ford Mustang. Unlike ovals in the Cup Series, where cars like his No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse emphasize high-speed drafting and restrictor-plate strategies on tracks averaging 1.5 miles, Supercars demand precision on road and street courses with V8-powered machines featuring spool differentials for sharper cornering.

Cindric acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, “So as a younger driver, you are something I really looked at pretty heavily. And I’ve always kind of kept a pulse on it, obviously, I did some racing down there in the past with the Bathurst 12 Hour, and I have a lot of great relationships there.” His past tests with teams like Matt Stone Racing and DJR Team Penske in the 2010s show preparation, yet adapting to heel-and-toe braking and the series’ endurance-style demands could drain resources during a pivotal offseason.

The potential downside hits harder when considering the playoffs’ intensity, where Cindric needs every edge to advance past the Round of 16. Adelaide’s unforgiving layout, known for brutal corners like Turn 8 that wrecked multiple sessions in the past year, has humbled even locals; Thomas Randle called it a “baptism of fire” for newcomers.

Cindric’s excitement shines through, but so does realism: “And it’s really cool to see it all come full circle. Obviously, it wouldn’t be able to do it without the help and a connection from Ford, with all the guys at Tickford, and kind of just piecing things together to see if it is all possible, and then kind of going through the, I guess, paperwork of, you know, how do I get approved and this and that? But all in all, it’s going to be a super fun adventure.”

While this crossover boosts his profile, echoing Shane van Gisbergen‘s successful jump from Supercars to NASCAR, it risks fatigue or injury. For a driver like Cindric, whose career hinges on consistency, this bold step could either elevate his versatility or stall his ascent in stock car racing’s elite circle. Shifting from international risks, Cindric’s mindset stays locked on the championship chase, where deeper runs loom large.

Austin Cindric targets Championship 4 as playoff crown jewel

Sitting ninth in the playoff standings, he views reaching the final four as a monumental step, especially after near misses in prior years. His season so far has been one of steady progress, including top-10s at Daytona and Richmond. Yet he knows the Round of 16 demands precision to avoid early elimination like last year’s 11th-place exit.

Cindric has brushed close to the Round of 8 before, but this year feels primed for a breakthrough. “I’ve been super-close to making it into the Round of 8. Obviously, that is the next step. I don’t think we’re in any better or worse position than I’ve been in before, just from a numbers standpoint and how we’ve run throughout the year. It’s definitely my best season to date,” he shared on September 2.

Teammates like Joey Logano, a three-time champ, offer in-house wisdom, but Cindric’s growth, evident in his 2020 Xfinity title, shows self-driven maturity. The ultimate prize? A Championship 4 berth at Phoenix, which Cindric equates to his greatest feat so far. “But as far as what would be best to come out of all of it, I think making a Championship 4 in the Cup Series is a huge deal. It would be one of my biggest accomplishments; I think it rivals the Daytona 500,” he stated. This ambition underscores his three Cup wins and Rookie of the Year honors in 2022.

With 9 playoff races ahead, his strategy, focusing on stage points and clean runs, could propel him, offering a narrative of perseverance for aspiring drivers.