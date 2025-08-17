Austin Dillon Brands Richard Childress as “The Rock” of RCR Amidst Retirement Speculation

Richard Childress did the hard work of turning a shoestring operation into NASCAR royalty, a scrappy start in 1969 that evolved into one of the sport’s most successful family-run empires. Childress bought a battered 1947 Plymouth for $20 and, over decades, built RCR into a multi-car powerhouse that famously paired Dale Earnhardt to capture a championship and define an era. That old-school, hands-on blueprint, the owner on the trailer and the family face in the garage, produced marquee moments and created deep institutional memory that still guides the team today. “I’m more involved than I have been in several years because I want to get the right people to help me make the right decisions,” he said in an interview with NBC Sports in July 2024. Yet that history set the tone for how decisions are made, complicating the process of modernizing the team.

This season, Childress’ grandson, Austin Dillon, has been front-and-center in that balancing act, both as RCR’s lead driver and an emerging steward of its future. On track, Dillon delivered one of the season’s most dramatic moments at Richmond, where a decisive late pit call and a commanding stint up front produced a signature victory that clinched a playoff berth. But off the track, he has been dealing with speculation about his grandfather’s retirement plans. “I think the thing that drives me the hardest is wanting to win that next championship…I enjoy every bit of it,” Childress told Dustin Long. And now, Dillon has put that tension into plain language, calling his grandfather “the rock” of the organization.

Austin Dillon steps into Richard Childress’ shadow with newfound resolve

In a post-race interview at Richmond, Austin Dillon opened up about RCR’s dynamic and continued resilience. “Well, you look at our organization and there’s one rock in the middle of it, and that’s my grandfather. And he’s always been there. He’s always the guy on top of the truck trailer, giving his all,” said Dillon. Childress built his empire with a relentless mindset, working late at night in garages, personally overseeing car setups, and embodying the owner-driver ethos. Even today, at age 79, he is often seen trackside, clipboard in hand, actively steering the team. That presence sets the tone for RCR’s work ethic, but it also becomes a testament to how heavily the team still leans on his leadership and values.

“You don’t see that from every owner out there. And so if I can be a rock to help the rest of the organization when the rock is getting older, you know what I mean? He’s getting older, but he’s still a fighter. You just want to fill those shoes as best you can and help when you can.” he continued, talking about Childress turning 80 this year. In 2025, Dillon has expanded his role beyond just driving. He is involved in crew chief selection, technical partnerships, and mentoring younger engineers and mechanics, especially with new figures like Richard Boswell stepping into leadership. “Richard Boswell’s a heck of a leader,” said Dillon. “He’s a really good kid for us in the offseason. He’s a guy that could be a leader for years to come after crew chief and for us…And he built an excellent team for us.” This evolution comes on the heels of a lean 2024, when RCR failed to score a Cup victory and finished uncharacteristically low in the standings.

Boswell joined from Stewart-Haas with fresh success, and Keith Rodden was elevated to VP of Competition. Boswell brought a new setup philosophy and communication protocol that helped Dillon score their first win of the season at Richmond, delivering a clear, dominant 107-lap run. Dillon’s adaptation into a leadership figure also signaled his commitment to support RCR’s transition even while racing full-time. “Multiple times I’ve told him this year, if I can’t go faster than the team I’ve got right now, I need to think about doing something else, moving to another role,” Dillon recalled. “So this feels really good. Just keep working on that and see what we can do in the playoffs. But I think I’ve got a great team right now, probably one of the strongest ones we’ve built.”

But armed with a rich heritage and a refreshed competition department, also including newly installed Technical Director Johnny Klausmeier, RCR is reinforcing its infrastructure for long-term relevance. “Guys coming to RCR because they know what they get with my grandfather,” he continued. “And then me doing what I can to reach out and tell them, ‘hey, we want to make this organization as strong as some of the top teams out there.'” Yet their mission post-Richmond isn’t just about scooping wins, but closing the gap with juggernauts like Hendrick and Gibbs.

Austin Dillon‘s dual role, evangelizing RCR’s legacy while coaxing it toward innovation, positions the team at a crossroads: honor what made them legendary, while racing smart in a sport that has never been this competitive.

Richard Childress’ slip rekindles old scars at Richmond

Last summer, Austin Dillon shocked Richmond with a bold bump-and-run victory, only to have NASCAR strip away his playoff berth. The penalty costs RCR millions, and Childress himself admitted on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s show that it cost his team over $3 million. But Dillon returned in 2025, determined to flip the script by winning clean and unobstructed. “Man, that feels good… This one feels so sweet. Man, I love Richmond,” Dillon said after eating his first playoff berth since 2022.

The post-race radio chatter, however, stole headlines. “We f—–g did it! Great job!” shouted Childress, while Dillon roared back, “Let’s goooo, baby! WHO IS YOUR DADDY??” But Childress’ next line reopened old wounds: “Great call, Richard (Boswell)! You did it the right way this year, buddy! You did it the way you were supposed to do it last year.” For many fans, that slip made it sound like NASCAR might have been right all along.

Still, Dillon’s win carried a deeper weight. He revealed he had been “racing with a broken rib right now for the last two weeks,” making the victory even more meaningful. Childress, moving past last year’s bitterness, admitted, “I was not happy with the way things went down… but that’s history.” For Dillon, the triumph wasn’t just about points; it was about resilience, family pride, and finally rewriting the Richmond chapter on his own terms.