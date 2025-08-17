Austin Dillon Exposes Behind-The-Scenes Clashes With Grandfather Richard Childress on RCR’s Future

After a season full of ups and downs, Austin overcame the pressure of a competitive field, executing his race plan flawlessly to secure a decisive victory for Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway. The triumph not only solidified his spot in the playoffs but also helped erase the sting of last year’s controversial finish.

Beyond the on-track drama, Austin’s Richmond win highlights the evolving dynamics within RCR. With new partnerships, leadership updates, and a focus on innovation, the team is positioning itself for long-term competitiveness in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, nothing comes easy, and Austin Dillon has opened up about behind-the-scenes discussions with his grandfather and team owner, Richard Childress.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Austin Dillon reveals that he wants to take the load off his grandfather, Richard Childress

Austin Dillon’s victory at the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway was more than just a win; it was a statement. Driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Dillon led 107 laps and secured his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, becoming the first repeat winner of the event in 15 years. Unlike his controversial win last year, this triumph was clean and emotional, especially as Dillon competed with a broken rib. His performance not only clinched a spot in the 2025 play-offs but also silenced critics who doubted his abilities.

AD

This victory also highlighted the evolving dynamics within RCR. In 2025, the team made several strategic moves to enhance its competitiveness. They announced a multi-year, multi-car partnership with Titan Risk Solutions, continuing their sponsorship of Dillon’s No. 3. Additionally, RCR formed a strategic technology partnership with R3, debuting their logo on Dillon’s car this season. These partnerships reflect RCR’s commitment to innovation and growth.

And now Austin Dillon’s relationship with his grandfather, team owner Richard Childress, has become a subject of public interest. Speaking in a post-race interview, Dillon openly discussed their disagreements, describing them as ‘knockdown dragouts’ and the challenges of arguing with a family member in a professional setting. He said, “But I mean, there’s certain directions we’ve got to go and move this boat forward, right? And I’m constantly pushing him. My brother (Ty) has stepped in now and trying to help as well. So between the two of us, we want to try and take some of the load off of him as we go.”

Despite these tensions, Dillon acknowledges his father’s loyalty and dedication to the team. He and his brother have taken steps to alleviate some of the pressure on Richard Childress, aiming to drive the team forward. Dillon’s candidness about their dynamic underscores the complexities of balancing family and business in the high-stakes world of NASCAR.

As RCR looks ahead, the focus is on building a competitive future. The team’s recent leadership appointments, including Keith Rodden as Vice President of competition and the appointment of John Klausmeier as a technical director, signal a commitment to strengthening their technical and competitive edge. These changes aim to position RCR as a formidable contender in the coming season.

Austin goes on to say, “And at his age too, I mean, you can tell one thing, I think that really hurt him was last year over this whole Richmond race, you know, going through that process. And it stung to him because he felt like NASCAR kind of let him down in a way, you know, which they had to make a call and then I got over it, but, he doesn’t get over those types of things, you know, and, um, hopefully this lets him sleep at night again, um, to that point, because this sport is special and it’s given our family a living and a lot of other families living.”

Dillon’s victory at Richmond not only secured his playoff spot but also provided a sense of redemption after the controversies of the previous year. His performance demonstrated resilience and skill, reinforcing his value to RCR. As the team continues to evolve, Austin’s leadership and experience will be crucial in navigating the challenges ahead. However, his brother, Ty Dillon’s, future with Kaulig Racing still remains a question mark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’re still in negotiations,” says Kaulig Racing President, on the uncertain 2026 Ty Dillon seat

Ty Dillon has experienced a rollercoaster season in the Cup Series this year. While the Kaulig Racing driver sits in the lower half of the standings, he has delivered flashes of brilliance on the track. Now, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice has provided some clarity on the 33-year-old’s future with the team.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover Jul 20, 2025 Dover, Delaware, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon 10 races during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Dover Dover Motor Speedway Delaware USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20250720_hlf_bm2_279

Dillon has not yet renewed his contract with Kaulig Racing beyond the season. Currently, the No. 10 car is 32nd out of 36 full-time entries in points, but that only tells one part of the story. Dillon has impressed at key moments, including knocking out Denny Hamlin in the in-season tournament and advancing to the final round of the million-dollar knockout competition before falling to Ty Gibbs. Rice confirmed that negotiations for Ty Dillon’s 2026 contract are ongoing, with final clarity expected within a few days. Speaking to SiriusXM Radio, he said, “We’re still in negotiations. I think by Friday we’ll 100% know. We’re real close to having Ty’s deal done again for 2026 .”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rice praised Dillon as a talented Driver who has exceeded expectations despite some setbacks this season. Critics anticipated Dillon would struggle near the back of the field, but he has consistently been competitive and even contended for wins at certain races. Rice added, “Ty has done a really good job for us. The thing that makes us better is we are better as an organization on the Cup side. We run faster; we’ve had speed. To get in the playoffs is really tough. … For us to be in the conversation, I think Ty is part of that. He’s pushed us to be better in certain areas. If he gets one more year in the car, he’ll be even better.” At 33, Dillon still has plenty of potential in NASCAR. Kaulig Racing provides a solid platform for him to showcase his abilities, serving as a springboard toward a seat with a top team in the near future, even if the team itself isn’t at the level of Penske or Hendrick.