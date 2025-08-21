Richard Childress’ Grand Plan to Preserve NASCAR Legacy Revealed by Grandson Publicly

Richard Childress has spent decades shaping NASCAR with grit, innovation, and a deep-rooted passion for racing. From a borrowed car at Talladega to building one of the sport’s most respected teams, his legacy runs deep. Now, that legacy is being carried forward in a way fans didn’t see coming. And it’s his grandson who’s finally letting us in on the plan.

The 79-year-old from Winston-Salem started racing in 1969, debuting at Talladega amid a driver boycott, and built Richard Childress Racing from a single-car operation into a multi-series force. With over 100 Cup wins as owner, his mark includes pioneering wind tunnel tech in the 1980s. But how does one man keep that fire burning?

His grandson Austin Dillon carries it forward, driving the No. 3 at RCR and securing a dominant victory at the 2025 Cook Out 400 in Richmond, leading 107 laps for his fifth Cup victory. This echoes the glory days when Childress teamed with Dale Earnhardt Sr. for six titles from 1986 to 1994. Childress once said, “You never take winning for granted,” after Dillon’s breakthrough. That 1969 Talladega run, with Childress finishing 23rd in a borrowed car, sparked a family saga. Yet, what steps is he taking to etch it in stone?

Austin Dillon unveils Childress’s legacy project

On the Stacking Pennies podcast, Austin Dillon pulled back the curtain on Richard Childress’s grand plan: a book chronicling RCR’s rise, aimed at preserving the team’s NASCAR legacy for future fans. Dillon shared how it all ties to Childress’s roots, saying, “You know, you go back to the $20 tax that you have that moment in the garage to see what he built it for. It’s a storybook; it’s the book. It needs to be written. And I think he’s working on that, actually. I like to help him.”

This project stems from Childress‘s journey starting in 1972 as an independent driver-owner, scraping by on limited funds before landing sponsorships that grew RCR into a 500-employee operation. The discussion flowed naturally when host Corey LaJoie probed RCR’s unique identity.

LaJoie asked, “Would you agree that RCR, now, let me think about this, is probably the last racer that turned into a business other than a businessman that bought a race team?” Dillon nodded in agreement, responding, “Like, I like to feel that way. I like to hang the hat on that for sure. I feel like it’s pretty cool.”

This highlights Childress’s organic growth, unlike investor-led teams, and connects to his biggest regret, not spending more family time amid building the empire, as Dillon has noted in interviews. It’s a relatable tale for anyone balancing passion and personal life.

That book could detail pivotal moments, like the 1981 switch to full-time owning after retiring as a driver with six top-5 finishes. Dillon’s eagerness to assist shows generational buy-in, offering readers practical lessons on turning grit into lasting success.

For teams like RCR, documenting history isn’t just nostalgia; it’s a blueprint for navigating NASCAR’s evolving landscape, from Next Gen cars to playoff pressures. Dillon’s chat didn’t stop at the past, though. He spotlighted a key hire who’s injecting new energy into RCR’s operations.

Boswell steps up as RCR’s future anchor

Austin Dillon credits Richard Boswell with revitalizing RCR since his arrival as crew chief in November 2024, calling him “the perfect guy” to lead long-term.

Dillon emphasized, “Richard Boswell is a heck of a leader. A good get for us in the off-season.” Boswell, who previously guided Chase Briscoe to a playoff win at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, brought that expertise to Dillon’s No. 3 team, contributing to the Richmond upset where Dillon outdueled Denny Hamlin in overtime.

The fit feels right because Boswell fosters unity, as Dillon observed, “He’s a guy that can be a leader for years to come after crew chiefing for him. The guys really rally behind him. He built an excellent team for us.”

This leadership has Dillon’s car performing at levels not seen since his 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 victory, with improved qualifying averages, as Dillon’s three consecutive top-10 finishes at Bristol, Talladega, and Texas in 2025 reflect this newfound consistency. It’s a hands-on approach that mirrors Childress’s own style, ensuring smooth transitions.

For aspiring crew members, Boswell’s story offers a clear path: focus on building trust and adaptability. Dillon even hinted that if he couldn’t perform with the strong team around him, he’d consider stepping aside to support their success, a mindset that helps keep RCR competitive. This setup positions the team to challenge powerhouses like Hendrick and Gibbs, blending veteran wisdom with fresh tactics.