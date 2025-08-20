Austin Dillon Reveals Richard Childress’ Biggest Regret That Still Haunts Him at 80

On a warm summer weekend in Welcome, North Carolina, the small town that Richard Childress transformed into the home base of one of NASCAR’s most respected organizations, Austin Dillon reflected on what family and legacy mean inside racing. For Dillon, who has been surrounded by the hum of engines and the weight of expectation since childhood, these conversations hit differently now. He isn’t just racing for wins; he’s carrying a last name tied to both triumph and tradition.

During a candid exchange with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dillon spoke about the realities of being in the middle of his career while also preparing for a bigger role within Richard Childress Racing. The discussion was less about lap times and setups and more about responsibility, identity, and the inevitable transition that comes when a family team carries over to a new generation. And in that transition, questions about sacrifice and sustainability naturally surface.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Austin Dillon Pulls Back the Curtain

When asked by Dale Earnhardt Jr. about the future of Richard Childress Racing and the likelihood of leadership eventually passing to him, Austin Dillon hesitated only briefly before opening up. His answer wasn’t framed around strategy, race shop technology, or sponsorship models; rather, it was centered on his grandfather, Richard Childress, the man who built RCR from a one-car independent team in the 1960s into a championship-winning empire.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Childress, who turned 80 this year, still carries the fire of competition but also the weight of hindsight. Dillon explained that, in his view, his grandfather’s deepest regret is not about a missed deal or a lost race season, but about personal moments traded for professional commitment. “I think my grandfather’s biggest fear or regret is his time with family,” Dillon said on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. “Because he has been so committed to RCR and the business… that is what he has put all his focus and effort in.”

For Childress, the garage has been his home for decades. A six-time Cup Series champion as a team owner with the legendary Dale Earnhardt, and still one of the few owners visible every single weekend at the track, he’s long been admired for a relentless presence. Dillon called him “an Elvis of the garage,” a larger-than-life pillar who never missed being on the box. But that dedication came at a cost.

And that’s the same reason why the patriarch is careful about the leadership torch being passed on. “I think his worry of turning over that position to Ty and I would be… he knows the sacrifices he had to make, and he doesn’t really want us to have that burden,” Dillon continued. In other words, Childress doesn’t just think about whether his grandsons can run RCR; he worries about whether they should live under the same weight he carried.

The sentiment stretches beyond family dynamics. Dillon pointed to how last year’s Richmond fallout had a deep impact on Childress, a reminder that racing doesn’t just take time from family, it can emotionally burn even the hardest competitors. “It really burned him,” Dillon recalled, adding that the win this season at the same track may have helped heal that wound and rekindle his passion for the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Austin Dillon’s Vision for RCR Leadership and Legacy

Austin Dillon’s role at Richard Childress Racing is evolving beyond just the driver’s seat. As Richard Childress steps back from some duties, Austin is carving out his own leadership path, balancing the legacy of the past with the realities of a highly competitive and rapidly changing NASCAR landscape. Austin highlighted the feeling of being able to work with his family, saying, “It’s pretty surreal, really, to be able to work with your family and work on, you know, the Carolina Cowboys, for example.”

More than just a racer, Dillon is also the general manager of the Carolina Cowboys, a Professional Bull Riders team co-owned by RCR. This experience has given him valuable lessons on managing people and running an operation, skills he is eager to apply to the racing world. This season, Dillon has also forged a successful partnership with crew chief Richard Boswell, blending veteran insight with fresh perspectives. Their collaboration helped propel Dillon to his sixth career Cup Series win at Richmond Raceway, where he led 107 laps and made history as the first back-to-back winner there in 15 years.

Austin openly acknowledges the complexities of working with family in a high-pressure environment, admitting that he and Richard Childress sometimes have “contentious” and “frustrated exchanges” about the direction of the team. Still, he stresses the importance of compartmentalizing family relationships from professional decisions to keep moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond leadership challenges, Austin is focused on debunking doubters who label him a “nepo baby.” His clean, composed racing style this year, even while under pressure from elite competitors like Ryan Blaney, has gone a long way in shutting up the doubters.

As Austin and his brother Ty take on more responsibility within RCR, their combined experiences, Austin’s deep understanding of RCR competition, coupled with Ty’s exposure to other teams, form a balanced approach to sustaining and growing the family legacy. Their shared goal is to not only continue the winning tradition but also to navigate this tough sport in a way that preserves family bonds and keeps the passion alive for generations to come.