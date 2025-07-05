Australian Racing Star Exposes the Brutal Learning Curve in NASCAR After Supercars Success

When you line up Supercars and NASCAR side by side, they might look like cousins. But drive them for a few laps, and you’ll feel they’re worlds apart. Still, that hasn’t stopped a wave of Aussie talent from testing the waters stateside. First, it was Shane van Gisbergen shocking the field in Chicago. Now it’s Will Brown’s turn to hop the pond and trade the Gold Coast for Grant Park.

With Supercars entering a new Gen Three era that shares some similarities with NASCAR’s Next Gen machine, the crossover is more tempting than ever. But as Will quickly found out, the learning curve is brutal, even for a reigning champ. From seating positions to shifting styles, Brown’s behind-the-scenes take reveals just how much adjustment it really takes.

Will Brown reveals the reality of driving in NASCAR

Will Brown’s move from Australia’s Supercars to NASCAR has been a masterclass in adaptation. But, most importantly, humility. As Brown prepares for the Chicago Street Race, he’s candid about the challenges. “I just wanted to talk about some of the key differences between our supercar back at home, the Gen Three car, and the current NASCAR.” While both cars may look aggressive and race-ready, the technical and ergonomic differences are stark.

“We’ve got a lock diff. NASCAR has A diff, so for us, we set up our car probably a fair bit different due to the characteristics that that gives us,” Will Brown explained. Supercars use a locked differential. So, what does that translate to? Well, it forces both rear wheels to rotate at the same speed, making the car more predictable in corners but less forgiving if traction is lost. NASCAR’s open differential allows each wheel to spin independently. Now, this can help with tire wear but requires more finesse on throttle application, especially when exiting turns. This fundamentally changes how drivers approach cornering and manage power delivery.

Inside the cockpit, Brown notes, “The Supercar is probably a little bit more sophisticated… our steering wheel has a lot more buttons on it.” Supercar drivers can adjust line lockers, drink systems, and digital pages on the fly. NASCAR’s simpler controls mean drivers must rely more on pre-race setup and less on in-race tweaks, making adaptability and communication with the crew even more critical.

Then, there’s brake bias, an important component of motorsports racing, be it Supercars, F1, NASCAR, or others. “The brake bias is different in here compared to how we’d usually use it,” Brown explained. Supercars drivers frequently adjust brake bias throughout a lap to optimize performance for different corners. In NASCAR, this is less feasible, so drivers must compromise on a setting that works for the whole track.

Plus, the NASCAR sequential gearbox also requires drivers to lift off the throttle to shift. This is significantly different than the clutchless, flat-shift systems in Supercars. Missing a gear in NASCAR can cost valuable time and momentum, demanding greater precision. “If you don’t lift enough here, you can actually not get the gear, so you actually miss a gear and lose time, so that’s quite interesting.”

Brown also points out NASCAR’s heavier weight and unique aero setup, noting, “Over here they have a flat floor. I believe it’s maybe to follow closer.” NASCAR relies more on underbody downforce with a flat floor and a smaller rear spoiler. Supercars generate significant downforce from a large rear wing and can run softer suspension setups. This affects how each car handles in traffic and over curbs, with Supercars being more forgiving and better suited for aggressive driving over bumps.

These differences mean drivers like Brown must adapt their instincts, unlearn certain habits, and develop new skills to remain competitive. This makes the transition from Supercars to NASCAR a true test of adaptability and racecraft.

Will Brown’s NASCAR transition

Will Brown’s leap from Supercars to NASCAR is a story of ambition, adaptation, and a steep learning curve. After clinching the 2024 Supercars championship with Triple Eight Race Engineering, Brown set his sights on the United States. Remember him debuting in the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma with Richard Childress Racing?

But, it wasn’t a fairytale debut after all. Despite showing promise with the third-fastest practice time, his race ended in frustration due to electrical issues, finishing 31st. This was an experience that only fueled his determination to return stronger. For 2025, Brown is confirmed for a Cup Series cameo at the Chicago Street Race with Kaulig Racing.

Now, this is a one-off opportunity to showcase his skills against NASCAR’s best and fellow Supercars export Shane van Gisbergen. Brown acknowledges the unique challenge of adapting to NASCAR’s heavier, less sophisticated cars and the tactical street racing required in Chicago. “After watching SVG win the 2023 Chicago NASCAR race and getting to drive myself at Sonoma last year, I’ve been really keen to have a go at the Grant Park 165,” Brown said.

Brown’s transition is about more than just driving; it’s about seizing opportunity. “Hopefully for myself, if I can have a good run at Chicago, potentially my sponsors and hopefully someone else will back me into maybe doing an Xfinity or a Truck oval,” he explained. While Brown remains committed to Supercars, his willingness to embrace new challenges and learn from setbacks is emblematic of the new wave of global talent reshaping NASCAR’s landscape.

And with 41 drivers qualifying and just 40 places up for grabs for the main event, for Brown, Chicago is not just a race, it’s a proving ground and a statement of intent.