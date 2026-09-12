Authorities Achieve Breakthrough in NASCAR Legend’s Home Burglary After 2-Suspect Arrest Update

NASCAR veteran driver Dave Marcis was in tatters after he returned to his home in North Carolina as it was ransacked by thieves. More than three decades worth of trophies, watches, gifts, and one-of-a-kind memorabilia all gone. The law enforcement agencies had arrested a suspect last week, but now they’ve got a major breakthrough.

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Detectives from the Buncombe County and Henderson County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s offices worked together on the investigation. And the Buncombe County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Department spokesman has confirmed that two western North Carolina residents have been arrested in connection to burglary at the home of retired NASCAR driver Dave Marcis.

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The report shared by Jayski stated that on September Sept. 3, Buncombe County detectives charged 27-year-old Hailey Bowlin with second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, larceny after breaking and entering, and five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. And they got another breakthrough on Sep 8.

Detectives arrested a second person, 29-year-old Cameron Samotis, who is charged with second-degree burglary, officials said. He is also being held in the Henderson County Detention Center. Marcis’ daughter, Shawn Beam had stated that the items stolen from the house included a Rolex watch from Roger Penske, but the good news is that most of the stolen items have been recovered.

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“Many of the items taken from Mr. Marcis were personal and irreplaceable. We are grateful for the work our Criminal Investigations Division, our Patrol Deputies, and our colleagues at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office put into this case. Their dedication led to the recovery of most of his property and the arrests made in this case,” said captain, Dustan Auldredge.

Apart from the Rolex watches gifted by Roger Penske, the thieves also took away Marcis’ race suits, rings, and several rifles, including the one he received as a gift from Dale Earnhardt. The initial discovery about these stolen items was made when someone contacted Marcis’ daughter on Facebook after claiming that they had bought these items unknowingly.

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And since then the Buncombe County Sheriff’s department has been working on this case, and have finally made some major breakthroughs. Not just Marcis, even late Greg Biffle’s home was burglarized, just days after his tragic plane crash. The good news is that the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has nabbed the suspect after he fled Biffle’s home with $30,000 cash, handguns, gold and silver coins, and NASCAR memorabilia.