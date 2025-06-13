Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez: All You Need to Know About Mexico’s Iconic Track and NASCAR’s First International Cup Series Race in 25 Years

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is one of the most iconic racetracks in Latin America. Opened 65 years ago, the venue has hosted some of the biggest motorsports events in the past, including Formula 1, IndyCar, as well as NASCAR Xfinity Series races. One of the most unique aspects about the track is that it’s located 2,240 meters (7,350 feet) above sea level, making it the highest elevation race in Cup Series history.

NASCAR’s highest level will be hosting its first points-paying race beyond the U.S. borders for the first time since 1958, and the road course has been chosen for this historic milestone. So let’s learn more about the track and its intricacies.

Where is Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez located, and when did it become part of the NASCAR schedule?

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is located in Mexico City, within the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City park, a couple of kilometers east of the airport. While the Xfinity Series has been hosting races at the road course from 2005 to 2008, the 2025 Viva México 250 on June 15 will be the debut for the track in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The last time it was part of NASCAR’s schedule, Kyle Busch triumphed in the Xfinity Series. However, the track layout has gone through numerous changes since then, posing a fresh challenge to our Cup Series veterans.

What is Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez’s track layout?

The Cup Series event will use a 2.49-mile (3.89 km) road course variant, slightly different from F1’s 2.67-mile layout. The layout features 15 turns, including the downhill through Foro Sol and a tight chicane sequence. The layout is very similar to what is used in Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix, but with minor tweaks for the NASCAR event.

Impressed by the venue’s configuration, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney said, “They did a really good job on it. It has all different aspects from high-speed straightaways, really heavy braking zones, flowy sections, and then your really slow stadium section. It has all pieces of road courses we run mashed into one, so it looks like a great racetrack.”

Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez, a Mexico-native, spoke about how he has raced on the track many times before, but even he will have to get used to the new configuration. Suarez said, “ A lot of people think that I know the racetrack, and I actually don’t. I’ve never been in that configuration. I have raced there several times in the oval configuration, but never in the road course configuration, the way that we’re going to race it. So, it’s going to be something new for everyone.”

How many laps and how many miles is Viva Mexico 250?

The race runs 100 laps, 29 more than the F1 race, making it significantly longer (242.9 miles compared to 189.7 miles for F1). Like any NASCAR race, the Viva Mexico 250 will feature three stages, and expect road course aces like Shane van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell to be in the running for victory as the laps wind down.

How much is the prize money for Viva Mexico 250?

The 16th race of the ongoing NASCAR Cup Series season will arguably be the biggest one on the calendar. As one would expect, the purse size for a fixture like this is also pretty significant. According to FOX’s Bob Pockrass, the Cup race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez boasts a prize pool of $12,561,250. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series race will have a total purse prize of $2,151,939.

This means that the winner of the Viva Mexico 250 will get 8-10% of the overall purse, which amounts to an estimated $1,004,900 or $1,256,125. Meanwhile, the remaining amount will be divided among the rest of the teams according to their finishing positions, charter status, etc.

What is NASCAR’s schedule at Mexico’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race track?

Friday, June 13

NASCAR Mexico Series race #1 (50 laps) ~ 1:30 p.m. ET

Cup Practice 1: 4:05–4:55 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Cup Practice 2: 5:30–5:55 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Saturday, June 14

Xfinity Practice: 11:05 a.m.

Xfinity Qualifying: 12:10 p.m. ET

Cup Qualifying: 2:05–3:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video, MRN/SiriusXM)

Xfinity race (Chilango 150, 65 laps): 4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Mexico Series race #2 (Pedro Rodríguez 100, 40 laps): 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 15

Viva México 250 (Cup Series): 3:00 p.m. ET (green‑flag approx. 3:23 p.m.; broadcast on Amazon Prime with MRN/SiriusXM)