When Gena Elliott walked up to accept an honor for her father, she was carrying a story that began long before that evening at North Wilkesboro Speedway. She was only five when Gene “Stick” Elliott died. Yet decades later, his name still mattered to the racing community that remembered him. That was the point of the Moonshiners & Racers Reunion on October 17. The gathering brought together people who had helped build stock car racing, along with the families determined to keep their stories alive.

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Former NASCAR crew chief David Ifft spoke about the “non-glamorous side of stock car racing,” according to journalist Deb Williams, who covered the reunion.

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Ifft was among those inducted into North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Stock Car Racing Wall of Fame. His words touched on something easy to overlook in a sport where victory lane gets most of the attention. Somebody has to build the engine, prepare the car, and solve the problems that never make the broadcast.

The reunion was a reminder of just how many people have filled those roles, often without receiving the recognition their work deserved.

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Maurice Petty was one of them. Known as “Chief,” he built engines that powered his brother Richard Petty through much of his record-setting NASCAR career. Richard won 200 premier-series races and seven championships, but his success was never a one-man operation.

Maurice’s work helped make that dominance possible. In 2014, he became the first engine builder inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. At North Wilkesboro, his son Timmy Petty spoke about his father as Maurice received another honor.

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That family connection gave the ceremony a personal side, but Maurice’s career also tells a larger story about NASCAR. The sport’s famous drivers depended on people whose names were not always announced alongside theirs. Recognizing an engine builder means recognizing the work that made the victories possible in the first place.

The same goes for the short-track racers honored that evening. Junior Miller arrived with an impressive record: three track championships at Bowman Gray Stadium, seven Southern Modified Racing Series championships and two NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour titles. Burt Myers was also inducted, adding another familiar name from the modified racing world to the Wall of Fame.

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These careers are important because NASCAR did not grow in isolation from its local racing scene. Short tracks gave drivers places to learn, compete, and build reputations. They also created communities where fans could follow a racer’s career long before that driver became nationally known. Those connections remain important to the sport, even as its biggest races command attention across the country.

North Wilkesboro’s history makes the reunion especially fitting. The speedway opened in 1947, when stock car racing was still developing into an organized sport. In the surrounding region, moonshine runners had already spent years driving powerful cars along winding roads, often trying to stay ahead of law enforcement. Their experience with speed, handling, and car modifications helped shape the culture from which organized stock car racing emerged.

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The connection was more than a colorful origin story. NASCAR’s early competitors came from communities where cars were part of everyday life, mechanical knowledge was practical, and racing attracted people willing to test themselves against others. North Wilkesboro became one of the sport’s original venues, hosting its first premier-series race in 1949. The track eventually held 93 Cup Series races before its original run ended in 1996.

Junior Johnson remains one of the clearest examples of that history. Before becoming a NASCAR star and team owner, he ran moonshine. He went on to win 50 premier-series races as a driver and later built a championship-winning operation. His career connected the back roads of North Carolina to the highest level of stock car racing.

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That history explains why the reunion honoured more than drivers. Car builders R.T. “Buckshot” Morris and Edwin “Banjo” Matthews were among the inductees, alongside crew chiefs Herb Nab and David Ifft.

Sam Sommers and Buddy Arrington were also remembered, with their families accepting the honours. One of Sommers’ sons even shared a story about a confrontation between his father and Roy Tyner. It was a reminder that racing history is made up of personalities and rivalries, not just finishes and trophies.

Bill Blair, who started the reunion nearly a decade ago, has worked to ensure those stories do not disappear. This year, Margaret Sue Turner Wright, daughter of Curtis Turner, presented Blair with a painting she had made of him alongside his race car. NASCAR championship crew chief and broadcaster Jeff Hammond also urged people to support North Wilkesboro Speedway. Terri Parsons was among those attending the gathering.

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The reunion took place alongside a Saturday racing tripleheader that included the SMART Modified Tour championship finale. That meant the past was not being celebrated in a place where racing had stopped. Cars were still on track, drivers were still competing, and another generation was making its own memories.