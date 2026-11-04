Axed Legacy MC Star Forced Down to O’Reilly Series Amid Haas Factory Team Announcement

A NASCAR Cup Series seat was supposed to be John Hunter Nemechek’s next step toward establishing himself among the sport’s top drivers. Instead, the 29-year-old now finds himself facing an unexpected career detour after Legacy Motor Club decided to move in a different direction for 2027. The decision brought an abrupt end to his three-season run with the No. 42 team, leaving Nemechek searching for his next opportunity. But with his Cup future suddenly taking a different turn, the 11-time O’Reilly Series winner has another chapter waiting for him.

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John Hunter Nemechek’s next NASCAR chapter will take him back to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, as reported by Jordan Bianchi. Haas Factory Team announced on November 4 that Nemechek will drive its No. 41 Chevrolet full-time in 2027, with Pye-Barker Fire & Safety returning as his primary sponsor.

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The move comes just months after Legacy Motor Club confirmed it would not retain him for another Cup Series season. For a driver who fought his way back to NASCAR’s top level, the announcement marks a significant change in direction.

Nemechek will reunite with the O’Reilly Series after spending the last three seasons in the Cup Series with Legacy. He will also work with crew chief Jason Trinchere, who has led the No. 41 entry for the past two seasons alongside Sam Mayer. The driver made no secret of his expectations for the new partnership, pointing to the strength of the organization in his announcement.

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“I’m excited to join Haas Factory Team’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program,” Nemechek said. “They have championship-caliber cars and personnel, and I’m ready to get to work with this group and compete for wins in 2027.”

That confidence is backed by Haas Factory Team’s recent investment in its O’Reilly program. The organization is expanding from two full-time entries to three in 2027, with Nemechek joining Dean Thompson on its announced roster. The third driver has yet to be revealed. Nemechek will replace Mayer in the No. 41, while Sheldon Creed and Mayer are both moving on after the 2026 season.

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Haas is also entering this new season with a different technical foundation. The organization switched from Ford to Chevrolet in 2026 and established a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, including the use of Hendrick-built engines across both national series programs. That gives Nemechek a competitive platform as he looks to return to the kind of form that made him one of the O’Reilly Series’ standout drivers.

Haas president Joe Custer welcomed the signing, emphasizing the experience Nemechek brings to the program. “John Hunter brings the experience and talent we’re looking for at Haas Factory Team,” Custer said. “We’re excited to have him join our organization and look forward to competing for wins and championships together.”

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The opportunity also offers Nemechek a chance to revisit a series where he has already enjoyed considerable success. His strongest season came in 2023 with Joe Gibbs Racing, when he won seven races, collected 17 top-five finishes and finished fourth in the championship standings. Those results followed an earlier full-time O’Reilly campaign in 2019. He also returned for 11 races in 2024, winning twice despite his primary focus shifting to Cup competition. Across his career, he has recorded 11 victories in the series.

That record makes the move more than a simple return to a familiar division. Nemechek first reached the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports in 2020, but stepped back into Trucks in 2021 after one full-time season. Driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, he won five races that year and finished third in the championship. Another two victories followed in 2022, before his seven-win O’Reilly campaign with JGR helped put him back on the Cup radar. He earned another full-time opportunity with Legacy in 2024.

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His time with Legacy, however, did not produce the results either side had hoped for. Nemechek managed two top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 2025, but the 2026 season proved more difficult. Legacy informed him in late August that it would make a change for 2027, despite his understanding that his contract had been renewed. He later admitted the decision came as a surprise, saying he had expected to return to the No. 42 Toyota. Josh Berry was subsequently announced as his replacement.

Nemechek had previously said that if he needed to take a step back, winning races would be his priority. Haas now gives him a clear opportunity to do exactly that. Rather than simply searching for another Cup seat, he will join a growing operation with proven championship-level personnel and a familiar series in which he knows how to win.