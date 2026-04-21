Back From Suspension, NASCAR Driver Makes 6-Word Admission on the Situation That Made a Man Out of Him

Daniel Dye has been the talk of the town. Not because he won a race with the best margins or made history, but because of a careless remark he made on a livestream. What NASCAR saw in him was an immature youngster mocking an accomplished driver. Yet today, Daniel Dye stands at the cusp of a second chance, and this time it’s clear that he is more than a crude jokester.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Daniel Dye hopes to restart his career with new determination

“I think it was really good for me,” admitted Daniel Dye when asked about his suspension. A few weeks ago, he made insensitive remarks about IndyCar driver David Malukas’ sexuality on a livestream. It immediately landed him in hot water and got him suspended from NASCAR. What followed later was a disaster. He lost his ride with Kaulig Racing and became the driver that everyone wanted to avoid.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking about his feelings post-suspension, Dye says, “I struggled quite a bit with how bad I really wanted to race. Is it time to give up? That didn’t last very long. Because this is everything that I have loved; it’s just working hard at being a professional athlete. The homework, the working out—I love it. I just love trying to do my best to perform at a high level in whatever it may be, and it’s going to stay being a race car driver.

“And I love it. It’s my own fault for putting myself in the position that I did, and now I’ve got to dig myself out of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Got to dig myself out of it.‘ Those six words clearly showcase how far Dye has matured from the incident that nearly ended his career. When he was left with nothing but himself and his talents to rely on, Daniel Dye put his head down and worked as hard as he could. Sure, the suspension was a permanent scar on his career. But Dye was ready to replace it with badges of success once he was back on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also admits that even during this tough time, he had support from multiple people. “I have a lot of people that have shown true friendship in reaching out and trying to help me.” One of those people is B.J. McLeod. He is the team owner who has decided to take the gamble on Daniel Dye and offer him a place at Live Fast Motorsports.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.J. to Dye is what Rick Hendrick was to Kyle Larson in 2021. Everybody saw how that panned out. Dye might not have a championship-winning ride yet, but he still has the chance to prove that he belongs on the grid as equally as other drivers.

So what is Daniel Dye’s mentality after his suspension?

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Dye feels clear-headed after NASCAR’s punishment

For many, a suspension would be the worst situation in their career. However, for Daniel Dye, it was like a reset. It gave him enough time to rethink his choices and get a clear head. During his interview with SiriusXM, Daniel Dye reveals what he really thinks of the entire fiasco now.

“Me being an idiot, I opened up my schedule a little bit. But it also opened up my head to get my head on my shoulders and get back to being focused on what is really important to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that’s being a racecar driver, despite all of the extracurriculars I might do. You know livestreams, whatever they may be on social media. What’s important to me is doing what I can to prepare to be the best race car driver I could be on the weekend.”

While his motivation towards racing remains constant, there are some subtle changes to his hobbies. Instead of spending time on social media or connecting with fans via livestreams, Daniel Dye has taken to fishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

When I am done working for the day, I am going fishing. I am trying to catch the biggest that I can.”

Nevertheless, after a difficult time in his life, Daniel Dye has his focus back thanks to the strict reprimand that he received. What remains now is for him to prove it through his results and not just hollow words.