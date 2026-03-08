Back in the NHRA Saddle Again: Bruce Larson Beats Joe Amato in Match of Drag Racing Legends

Essentials Inside The Story NHRA brought back a number of former legendary drivers for this weekend's 2026 season-opening Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

Bruce Larson defeated Joe Amato in the final round of a four-driver matchup that also included greats Kenny Bernstein and Warren Johnson.

Even if a legendary drag racer hasn’t competed in 20 or more years, if fans know their former favorites are going back in the saddle, those same fans will show up just like the old days.

That was the case Friday and Saturday as part of the NHRA season-opening Amalie Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Several NHRA legends were on hand to help kick off the 75 season in NHRA annals, including “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, Don Prudhomme, Shirley Muldowney, Kenny Bernstein, Joe Amato, Warren Johnson, Bruce Larson, Darrell Gwynn, Frank Hawley, and Hall of Fame announcer Bob Frey.

Each of the legends was presented with special diamond-shaped keepsakes to the honorees, who are part of NHRA’s Top 75 Drivers Club.

Larson, Amato, Bernstein, and Johnson took part in a special two-round match race, with Larson and Amato claiming victory over Bernstein and Johnson in Friday’s preliminary round, while Funny Car hero Larson pulled off the upset in Saturday’s final, defeating Top Fueler Amato for the win in front of a sold-out crowd.

All four drivers competed in identically prepared 550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Slapsticks.

Returning to Gainesville brought back great memories for all of the legends, particularly for Bernstein, who in 1992 became the first driver in NHRA history to break the 300 mph barrier at Gainesville.

Not only did fans get to relive some great memories from and with their favorites, but drivers also were generous with their time, signing autographs and posing for photos, and even took part in the announcer’s booth.

NHRA will be hosting several similar exhibition races featuring more Top 75 Driver presentations throughout its 20-race celebration of the sport’s diamond season. Check NHRA.com for more information and schedules as they become available.

Click here to watch the preseason media conference that featured Garlits, Amato, and Bernstein.