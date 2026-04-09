Bad News Looms for Rick Hendrick Camp Despite Alex Bowman’s Return to Health Before Bristol

It all started quietly at Circuit of the Americas, when Alex Bowman suddenly climbed out of the No. 48 car mid-race. What looked like a minor issue quickly turned serious: vertigo, a condition no driver can risk for himself and others at 180 mph speeds. After missing multiple races and undergoing treatment, Bowman is finally cleared to return. But while the health scare may be behind him, a much tougher challenge is just getting started.

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Alex Bowman is back on track, but the climb just got steeper

Alex Bowman now finds himself 144 points behind the playoff cutline with just 19 races remaining. To claw his way back into contention, he’ll need to average roughly 7.5 points per race more than the bubble drivers, which is naturally a steep ask in a field this competitive. And it’s not just the driver standings.

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The No. 48 team is also sitting 100 points back in the owner standings, adding another layer of pressure. The path forward isn’t impossible, but it leaves very little margin for error. Consistent stage points, clean races, and strong finishes will be critical from here on out.

One bad weekend could undo multiple good ones, especially given how far down the order Alex Bowman currently sits, hovering near the bottom of the standings. Still, the first step is done — he’s back.

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“I’m grateful for the support I’ve had from Hendrick Motorsports, my sponsor Ally, our fans, and the medical team throughout this process,” Bowman said in a press release. “It’s been tough being out of the car, but we all wanted to make sure I was 100% ready before returning. I feel really good, and I’m excited about being at the track with my team and getting back to racing.”

That optimism says everything about where Alex Bowman is mentally heading into Bristol Motor Speedway. After missing four straight races due to vertigo, the No. 48 driver is officially back in the seat for Hendrick Motorsports, and most importantly, healthy. Recently, he spent Tuesday in a streetcar at the Ten Tenths Motor Club. Then, on Wednesday, Bowman did pit stop practice, simulator testing, and had a medical evaluation, which he cleared.

While Alex Bowman worked his way back to full health, Justin Allgaier stepped into the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports. And, honestly, it hasn’t been as smooth as the results sheet might suggest.

Justin Allgaier opens up on his struggles

On Saturdays in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with JR Motorsports, Allgaier has been on fire! He’s finished first, fourth, first, first, and third in a dominant stretch. But Sundays in the Cup car have told a completely different story.

“I feel like I’m failing at all of it, if I’m being honest with you,” Allgaier admitted. “You know, the same things that are making us good on Saturday is what’s hurting us on Sunday.”

The issue? Track position and how it’s earned. In the O’Reilly Series, Allgaier’s strong points standing means he qualifies late, when track conditions are at their best. That translates to front-row starts, better pit stalls, and cleaner races.

But in the Cup Series, the No. 48 sits deep in the standings, forcing Allgaier to qualify early when grip is limited. The result is mid-pack starts, tougher pit selections, and constant battles just to move forward. It’s a grind that doesn’t always show up in effort, but definitely shows in results.

Allgaier has also been juggling responsibilities, trying to give crew chief Blake Harris and the No. 48 team the attention they need, while still staying committed to Andrew Overstreet and his No. 7 program. Now, with Alex Bowman back, that balancing act finally ends.

But the damage in the standings? That’s something that Bowman and the No. 48 team still have to overcome.