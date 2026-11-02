Baffled Fans React as Chase Elliott Former Sponsor Announces Shock NASCAR Return

For NASCAR fans, Chase Elliott and NAPA have become almost inseparable. The partnership dates back to 2014, following him from his Xfinity Series days into the Cup Series and through his championship-winning career. But there was another familiar brand that once shared the No. 9 Chevrolet’s spotlight: Hooters. The restaurant chain backed Elliott for several seasons before its relationship with Hendrick Motorsports ended in 2024. Now, after an unexpected absence from the sport, the brand is making a return that has caught fans off guard.

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Hooters is returning to NASCAR through a partnership with Haas Factory Team, joining Sysco as a co-primary sponsor of the No. 41 Chevrolet for the November 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The car will be driven by Cole Custer, who is competing in his fifth full-time Cup Series season and his first with Haas Factory Team under its Chevrolet banner.

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The arrangement puts Hooters back on a Cup Series car for the first time since its departure from Hendrick Motorsports. This time, the brand will share the sponsorship duties with Sysco, the foodservice distribution company that already features on Custer’s No. 41 entry. The one-race partnership gives Hooters a place on the grid during NASCAR’s championship weekend, when the Cup Series heads to South Florida for its season finale.

For Haas Factory Team, the collaboration adds another recognizable name to its Homestead lineup. The organization is in its first season competing as a Chevrolet team after switching manufacturers for 2026 and establishing a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports. Custer has remained behind the wheel of the No. 41, with Aaron Kramer serving as crew chief.

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The Homestead appearance is also a notable moment for Hooters given how its previous NASCAR partnership ended. Hendrick Motorsports terminated its relationship with the restaurant chain in 2024 after it failed to meet its financial obligations. The team said it had tried to find a solution before deciding to end the agreement.

Now, Hooters is back in the Cup Series paddock, but its return has already prompted a strong response from fans. The announcement has reopened conversations about the brand’s previous exit and what its latest NASCAR partnership means. Not everyone is welcoming the news as the No. 41 heads to Homestead.

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Fans question Hooters’ business move

Hooters’ return has prompted plenty of skepticism, with fans questioning whether the move makes financial sense after the brand’s previous NASCAR partnership fell apart. One reaction summed up the debate: “Either a bargain compared to Chase Elliott, or a terrible business decision.” There is no confirmed figure for the new No. 41 deal, but Hooters’ 2024 agreement with Hendrick Motorsports involved annual payments totaling $1.75 million. That covered three primary races and associate sponsorship, giving fans a reference point for what the former partnership cost.

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Another fan raised an obvious question: “Doesn’t Hooters still owe money to Elliott’s team?” The answer is that the company did have unpaid sponsorship fees, but the dispute has since been settled. Hendrick-affiliated HMS Holdings initially sued for $1.705 million after Hooters reportedly made only a partial $45,000 payment in March 2024. In March 2025, the two sides reached a settlement under which Hooters agreed to pay $900,000.

The restaurant chain’s shrinking footprint also became a talking point. “Interesting with the number of locations they’ve closed recently,” one fan remarked. Hooters had already closed 44 locations by July 2024, and its financial troubles continued into 2025, when its operating company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and pursued a restructuring that shifted company-owned restaurants toward franchise operators.

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Another reaction wondered, “I guess they settled with Hendrick?” As the $900,000 agreement confirms, that part of the story is no longer hanging over the brand.

The sharpest jab, however, was aimed at the driver: “Oh man! I love going to Hooters for the chance to meet: checks notes. Not the No 9 driver… but Cole Custer. Not interested.” The sarcasm plays on Elliott’s stronger fan recognition and the association many supporters still have between him and Hooters. Custer gets the sponsorship, but matching the attention that the No. 9 partnership once generated may be another challenge.