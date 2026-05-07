“Banger!”: Chase Elliott Sparks Frenzy With Patriotic American Scheme for Memorial Day

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Every year, NASCAR Cup Series’ Memorial Day weekend feels a little different. The Coca-Cola 600 isn’t just one of the crown jewels, but also a celebration of American motorsports culture, military tributes, and some of the most creative paint schemes teams roll out all season. Fans wait for those reveals almost as much as the race itself. And this year, Chase Elliott may have already stolen the spotlight after unveiling a patriotic new scheme that immediately sent NASCAR fans into a frenzy online.

Chase Elliott’s Memorial Day paint scheme revealed

Hendrick Motorsports recently unveiled images of Chase Elliott’s special paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600, and fans instantly took notice. Elliott’s No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet will feature a bold patriotic design built around red, white, and blue colors, complete with stars, stripes, and a striking red roof number that stands out against the rest of the scheme.

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But beyond just looking visually impressive, the car carries a much deeper meaning tied directly to Memorial Day weekend. Displayed on the windshield banner is a tribute decal reading “SSGT PERRONE,” honoring Staff Sergeant Frank Perrone and, by extension, the countless servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives in service to the United States.

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Staff Sergeant Perrone served as a gunner in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II as part of the 782nd Bomber Squadron within the 465th Bomber Group. On August 3, 1944, Perrone was killed in action when his B-24G bomber, “Halo Joe,” was shot down near Lermoos, Austria, during a combat mission flying from Italy into Germany.

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For NASCAR fans, this type of tribute has become one of the most meaningful traditions surrounding the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. Teams routinely honor fallen military heroes through paint schemes, windshield decals, and special ceremonies, turning the race into something much bigger than motorsports alone.

And for Chase Elliott, this is not the first time his Memorial Day scheme has carried historical significance. During the 2024 Coca-Cola 600, his car honored TEC5 Clifford Strickland, a World War II soldier who died as a prisoner of war after being captured during combat.

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Now, the 2026 version is once again striking an emotional chord with fans online. While the patriotic styling itself has already received widespread praise, much of the reaction has centered around the deeper meaning behind the tribute and NASCAR’s continued connection to Memorial Day remembrance.

Fans instantly crown Elliott’s paint scheme tribute

The moment Chase Elliott’s patriotic No. 9 Chevrolet hit social media, NASCAR fans wasted little time declaring it one of the best Memorial Day schemes in recent memory. And honestly, the reaction felt louder than usual even for Elliott, who has driven several military tribute paint schemes throughout his career.

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One fan summed up the general mood perfectly by writing, “One time I’ll actually say a Chase Elliott scheme is actually a banger!” While Elliott has rolled out patriotic liveries before, many fans felt this design leaned completely into the classic “All-American” aesthetic with its aggressive stars-and-stripes look and bold red roof number.

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Others immediately started thinking about diecasts and collectibles. “Absolutely adding this to the collection. Looks amazing,” another fan posted. Special Coca-Cola 600 schemes have always been hugely popular among NASCAR collectors, and this one already feels destined to become a must-have piece thanks to both its design and emotional significance.

For longtime NASCAR fans, the scheme also triggered nostalgia. One user commented, “Giving mikey 2001 July vibes,” referencing Michael Waltrip’s iconic patriotic No. 15 NAPA car from the 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Elliott’s design clearly taps into that same classic American motorsports energy.

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Then came the jokes aimed at not Chase Elliott…but Denny Hamlin. One sarcastic fan posted, “pov: you’re denny hamlin and this is what you hear and see as chase elliott passes you for the win (again) at the coke 600,” alongside a waving American flag GIF. Considering Elliott has already beaten Hamlin twice this season, most recently at Texas and earlier at Martinsville, the joke quickly gained traction.

Perhaps the strongest compliment came from a fan comparing Elliott’s scheme to some legendary patriotic NASCAR cars of the past: “After Biffle & Gordon Patriotic scheme, this might just take the cake for me.” That is high praise considering Greg Biffle and Jeff Gordon both delivered iconic military tribute schemes during their careers. Remember Greg Biffle’s ‘Hire Our Heroes’ paint scheme from 2013? Judging by the early reaction, Elliott’s 2026 Coca-Cola 600 car may have just earned a place in that conversation too.

With Memorial Day weekend still days away, Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet has already become one of the most talked-about paint schemes of the entire 2026 NASCAR season.