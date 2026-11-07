“Before I Started Hitting the Brakes”- Carson Hocevar Makes Shock ‘Premeditated Risk’ Confession

Carson Hocevar brake-checked Austin Cindric at Martinsville and lost his ride for the season finale because of it. The No. 77 driver spent the week reflecting and came back with sincerity. No games this time. He admitted the intent behind the wheel. But admitting the intent does not erase the risk, and Hocevar took a big one for a reward only he can see. The cost is already on the record.

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The suspended driver made his much-anticipated media availability appearance at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, November 6, facing reporters and journalists at the media center desk.

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When asked when it was that he knew he was playing with fire, as he pulled a risky maneuver on the No.2 driver, Austin Cindric, knowing that it could have serious implications, Hocevar made the big reveal behind his intent and being well-aware about the consequences of his move.

“Probably, you know, before I started in the breaks. You know, I knew there was like, that’s a possibility for sure. But, you know, I took a percentage risk of that. And, you know, clearly I didn’t win on it or didn’t come out on the, you know, looking good on it. So, yeah, I mean, it was kind of in my mind the whole time that it was a possibility, I guess,” he explained.

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While the driver had initially dismissed any wrongdoing or foul play, as he usually does, a race suspension by Spire Motorsports, followed by a heavy $100,000 fine and a 25-point reduction in championship points from NASCAR, forced him to drop his anti-hero persona and admit his mistake.

His media appearance marks the third time the driver has taken accountability for his mistake at the penultimate race of the season.

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Carson Hocevar posted a lengthy 18-minute apology video on his YouTube channel on Thursday, November 5, explaining what happened between him and Cindric in Martinsville and why he agrees with his team’s decision to sit him out for the final Chase outing. “I’m the bad guy. I made the mistake. I forced their decision.”

The Spire Motorsports driver will have to watch his No. 77 car from the sidelines this weekend, as Justin Haley takes the wheel for the final Chase race.

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While the racing team has always backed its driver, Spire Motorsports’ Jeff Dickerson explained why the team took disciplinary action against Carson Hocevar before NASCAR did.

“The easy thing would have been to leave this in NASCAR’s hands and let them decide what any penalty should be. To us, however, this isn’t about money or points. We believe in respect. Our integrity matters. This is the right decision for Spire Motorsports.”

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“The way Carson conducted himself at Martinsville doesn’t meet the standard we set for our drivers, team members or employees, and there are consequences for that. That doesn’t mean we don’t love him and support him.”

While Austin Cindric finished his Martinsville run in 36th place, Hocevar’s risky move did not bring him any rewards as he walked away with a 21st-place finish, which raises questions about whether the driver truly believed he could take the checkered flag with better results after reverse ramming into Cindric at the back of the field while being out of points.

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While his brake-checking move on Cindric did not do much damage to their running in the championship standings, it did inspire a different incident later in the race that cost Ryan Blaney his title-contention run. Josh Berry pulled the same brake-checking maneuver on Blaney, who was running inside the top 10. However, a damaged front end saw him rejoin the race after sitting out in the garage for over 50 laps, eventually finishing 35th.

Hocevar’s chaotic 2026 season came to a premature end as he took his on-track aggression and carnage beyond acceptable limits. The dangerous brake-checking incident was preceded by multiple chaotic on- and off-track run-ins, including a physical altercation with Ryan Blaney in Bristol, flipping off Corey Heim at the Brickyard 400, and making contact with Joey Logano that sent him airborne and upside down across the track in Talladega.

However, weaponizing the softened bumper package against innocent driver Austin Cindric was the final nail in the coffin for Hocevar. While the driver will return behind the wheel of the No.77 car in 2027, he has vowed to be a changed man after the incident tarnished his bond with the team.