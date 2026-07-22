Beloved Short Track Employee Passes Away After Horrific Flagstand Accident

On most race nights, fans are watching the battle on the track. Very few look up at the flagstand unless a caution comes out. But at Flamboro Speedway, everyone knew who was standing there. For more than 40 years, Doug MacLean became as much a part of the speedway as the racing itself, first as a driver, then a crew member, and finally the head starter who welcomed the field to green every weekend. On Saturday night, that familiar sight turned into a tragedy that has left Canada’s grassroots racing community heartbroken.

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According to Chronicle Lance, “EMPLOYEE DIED AT FLAMBORO SPEEDWAY on 5th Concession Rd W, Millgrove 9:15pm Sat Jul 18. Workplace accident took place on track. Worker died at Hamilton General Hospital. Ministry of Labour investigating.”

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CBC later confirmed the employee was longtime head flagman, Doug MacLean. The accident happened during Flamboro Speedway’s “Christmas in July” event. Around 9:15 p.m., two cars made contact during a feature race, and one car launched into the air, slamming into the flagstand where MacLean was officiating. He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital but later died from his injuries.

“Doug MacLean, head starter at Flamboro Speedway, succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident on Saturday (July 18), when a car went airborne and slammed into the flagstand. MacLean, 70, was rushed to a hospital in Hamilton, where he pronounced dead,” Motorsports journalist Joseph Srigley shared on X.

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Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has opened an investigation into the accident and impounded the cars involved. Track officials called it a freak incident, noting the starter’s stand had been in the same location for about 25 years without anything like this ever happening. Co-owner John Casale, who has spent 54 years at Flamboro Speedway, also confirmed the same.

MacLean’s connection with Flamboro Speedway started behind the wheel. He raced stock cars from 1979 to 1986 before moving onto the pit crew for local driver Charlie Beck. In the early 1990s, he became a track official, worked his way through the ranks, and was named head starter in 2001. He also gave three decades to working at Stelco, yet still countless weekends were in the name of the speedway. Outside of racing, he also volunteered as a youth bowling coach in Brantford.

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In 2025, Flamboro Speedway inducted him into its Hall of Fame, recognizing his years of service to the local racing community. He was also known for making young fans feel part of the show, regularly inviting children onto the flagstand during “Kids Nights” to wave the flags and experience race control from his side.

For generations of NASCAR racers and fans, Doug MacLean wasn’t just the man waving the green flag. He was one of the people who made Flamboro Speedway feel like home. His loss leaves a space that will be impossible to replace.