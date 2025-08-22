NASCAR Schedule: France Family Heir Teases Bold Plans as NASCAR Enters Uncharted Territories

NASCAR VP Ben Kennedy is quietly laying the groundwork for bold expansion. Familiar tracks are making comebacks, new ones are turning heads, and what’s coming next could reshape the sport entirely. The signs are there, and they are hard to miss.

The 2026 schedule kicks off major changes, bringing back Chicagoland, adding a San Diego street race, and dropping Mexico City and Chicago’s downtown course. This shake-up revives Midwest racing at Joliet after seven years and introduces San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado as a first-time venue. And Ben Kennedy said fan demand led to North Wilkesboro’s new points race.

These changes mirror NASCAR’s 1997 move to Fontana, initially met with resistance but ultimately expanding the fan base. Now, similar risks are being taken to blend tradition with growth, including hopes to reach the Pacific Northwest. “We’d love to find a home up there [Pacific Northwest],” an official highlighted, underscoring strategic risks.

Ben Kennedy’s vision for NASCAR expansion

On the “Stacking Pennies” podcast, Ben Kennedy teased ambitious plans for NASCAR’s future, eyeing uncharted territories like the Pacific Northwest, New York, and Colorado to fill gaps in the sport’s footprint.

He explained the strategy, saying, “You know, he talks about the Pacific Northwest a lot, would love to find a home up there. Everyone talks about the Smile states. So, you know, all the way from the northeast, across Texas, obviously we have Phoenix and Vegas checked off Southern California. But we’re kind of missing the other side of the smile and getting up to the Pacific Northwest.”

This builds on NASCAR’s history of market growth, like the 1997 Fontana addition that boosted West Coast attendance to over 100,000 by 2000, but Kennedy‘s focus is on sustainable expansion without overcommitting resources. These additions could reshape NASCAR by attracting urban crowds and diversifying revenue, potentially increasing TV ratings in regions like Denver, where fan surveys show high interest but no local track.

Kennedy elaborated on balancing innovation with tradition, noting, “I think for us, it’s that we’ve learned so much in Chicago the past couple of years. It was a pretty significant investment, as you think about the walls, the fencing, the grandstand suites, and the hospitality areas. It isn’t inexpensive to build a temporary course at all.”

He also emphasized the strategic payoff, adding, “But the value that comes out of it strategically for being in a market like downtown Chicago and like we’re going to have in San Diego in the Southern California market strategically adds a ton of value to the sport overall.”

Substantiating this, Chicago‘s 2023 street race drew 80,000 attendees despite rain, proving temporary venues can thrive, though costs hit $50 million, lessons Kennedy applies to avoid pitfalls in new spots like New Jersey.

Ultimately, Kennedy’s blueprint mixes “old school” events like Daytona with fresh ones, saying the goal is “variation” to keep the sport vibrant. Entering these markets could boost sponsorships from regional brands, similar to how Las Vegas integrated casino partnerships post-2007.

For 2026 and beyond, it means NASCAR pushing boundaries, rewarding teams adaptable to diverse tracks while engaging underserved fans. As Kennedy maps NASCAR’s growth, drivers are weighing in too. One Xfinity star stands by his vision amid playoff tweak talks.

Burton backs Kennedy on playoffs

Jeb Burton stepped up to defend Ben Kennedy’s leadership on potential NASCAR playoff changes, arguing the sport needs fresh ideas to stay competitive. On his X account, Burton posted, “Ben is a racer and cares; I believe they will get this right.” This support comes amid debates over format tweaks, like emphasizing wins more, with Burton’s stance rooted in his 2021 and 2023 Talladega victories that locked his playoff spot despite mid-pack points.

Burton’s endorsement highlights Kennedy’s collaborative approach, which includes gathering driver input for 2026 adjustments. Kennedy is always open to new ideas, as he himself mentions in the ‘Stacking Pennies’ podcast on schedule innovation. Playoff shifts could favor aggressive racers like Burton, who nabbed two Xfinity wins but often battles consistency, and changes that might add stage points or explore wildcard spots, per ongoing committee reviews.

For fans worried about gimmicks, Burton’s defense reassures, as his Jordan Anderson Racing tenure shows grit paying off. If adopted, these tweaks could level fields for underdogs, much like Burton’s 2023 playoff push. His voice adds weight, keeping the conversation constructive as NASCAR evolves.