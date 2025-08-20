Playoff Format Twist Triggers Fan Backlash as NASCAR Exec. Drops Update

Every NASCAR decision stirs some backlash, from the 2026 Cup Series schedule shake-up adding Chicagoland Speedway after a six-year hiatus to ongoing playoff debates. Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s EVP of racing development, unveiled the 2026 calendar on August 20, 2025, shifting the All-Star Race to Dover while keeping the In-Season Tournament alive. The current 2025 playoff setup, with its win-and-in format locking 16 drivers into elimination rounds, has drivers like Denny Hamlin calling it out: “We have luck involved in our sport, but to have luck outweigh performance is not good for our sport.” But is change on the horizon?

Richard Petty echoed that frustration, saying, “The way they got this playoff thing now, it’s a crapshoot.” This mirrors the uproar over the 2004 Chase format introduction, which faced huge pushback from fans and drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. for ditching full-season points in favor of a 10-race showdown. With the 2026 schedule emphasizing fresh venues like a San Diego street race, the focus sharpens on playoffs. Yet, what did Kennedy really update in the format?

Ben Kennedy addressed the buzzing speculation during the 2026 schedule reveal, as captured in Jeff Gluck’s X post. “Ben Kennedy says no determination has been made on the 2026 NASCAR playoff format yet. ‘Nothing to announce today. We want to make sure we take the time to do it right.'” This non-update came amid the full calendar drop, highlighting additions like Chicagoland’s return on April 5 and the All-Star shift to Dover on May 17, aiming to boost regional fan access.

Ben Kennedy says no determination has been made on the 2026 NASCAR playoff format yet.

“Nothing to announce today. We want to make sure we take the time to do it right.”

— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 20, 2025

Kennedy’s words underscore NASCAR’s deliberate pace, especially after the 2025 format’s criticism for favoring luck over consistency, as seen in Austin Dillon‘s penalty-stripped 2024 win. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s president, backed that caution in a recent interview, saying, “We’re always looking at it. We’re never going to be satisfied with where we are. We’re always going to look at what’s best for the sport.”

Substantiating Kennedy’s stance, this reflects internal reviews by a playoff committee formed last year, testing ideas in lower series first to avoid rushed changes. The approach draws from past tweaks, like the 2017 stage racing addition that improved mid-race action but initially drew flak for complicating points.

One fan summed up the skepticism. “It’s been 2 years; how much time do they need 😂😂. They throw the bone, and NASCAR media goes and gets it.” This impatience sets the stage for broader fan sentiments on the lingering uncertainty.

Fans weigh in on Ben Kennedy’s format delay

“I don’t trust that for a second,” a fan posted, capturing doubts rooted in NASCAR’s history of format overhauls, like the 2014 expansion to 16 drivers that sparked debates over merit versus drama. This reaction ties to the 2025 season’s controversies, where Tyler Reddick, who is currently in P7 in NASCAR playoff standings and with nine top 10s, shows consistent runs through the 2025 season without a win, due to which his playoff dream is on the brink of elimination if he doesn’t win Daytona, fueling calls for balance.

“We need time to do it right. They said this back in January; it’s now f—ing August,” another vented, highlighting the playoff committee’s formation in early 2025 amid Denny Hamlin‘s push for tweaks. The delay echoes the 2007 Car of Tomorrow rollout, delayed multiple times due to safety concerns before full implementation, drawing similar fan frustration over timelines.

“Is this the same company that said in a court statement that by September NASCAR should know what the competition looks like for the following year?” questioned a user, referencing NASCAR’s 2024 antitrust lawsuit filings, where officials pledged early format clarity. This points to inconsistencies, as the 2026 schedule came in August 2025 without playoff details.

“The only way to do it right is to announce full season points 10 years ago,” a fan argued, nodding to pre-2004 eras when championships rewarded year-long consistency, like Jeff Gordon‘s 1998 title with 13 wins. Advocates cite this as fairer, contrasting the current system’s upsets, such as Bubba Wallace’s 2023 near-miss despite strong points.

“The right way is to not do it at all. Points rule,” one insisted, echoing Richard Petty‘s view that the format’s a “crapshoot.” This backlash stems from 2024 incidents like Martin Truex Jr.’s retirement amid playoff pressures, with fans arguing traditional points would honor drivers like him, who led standings mid-season.

