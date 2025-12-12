Ben Sulayem Elected FIA President Despite Controversies After Carlos Sainz Sr. Gives Up

When Mohammed Ben Sulayem defeated Robert Reid 64–15 to win the FIA presidency in December 2021, motorsport had a significant change of leadership. As the first non-European to lead the federation, it was a momentous occasion that signaled a daring new course following Jean Todt’s lengthy reign. That change has only intensified now after four years.

In the latest F1 news today, Ben Sulayem has been re-elected for another four-year term despite multiple controversies shadowing his leadership. And after Carlos Sainz Sr. unexpectedly withdrew, it clears the path for the incumbent to tighten his hold on global motorsport’s most powerful seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

In F1 news today — a win wrapped in controversy

The start of Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s second term was not festive from the outset. Rather, it started with inquiries. After Carlos Sainz Sr. abruptly withdrew from the presidential contest, shocking many in the paddock, the 64-year-old FIA President was able to earn an additional four years in office.

As pressure mounted on Ben Sulayem over his recent controversial behavior, including reports of the FIA President allegedly reprimanding employees for using profanity and creating what critics claim is an increasingly tense leadership environment, Sainz Sr., who was widely considered the strongest potential challenger with genuine global motorsport credibility, quietly resigned.

But Sainz Sr.’s exit was only one layer of the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, Ben Sulayem ran unchallenged in an election thanks to a quirk of the FIA election rules that doesn’t allow anyone else from contesting against him. Despite this, he won 91.51% of the vote in the election, and not a complete sweep. That remaining percentage of voters chose not to vote for the only candidate standing.

Influencer Virginie Philippot, racing driver Laura Villars, and former FIA steward Tim Mayer were among the rivals who first surfaced. However, none of them were able to officially enter the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to FIA regulations, every presidential candidate must put together a group of seven vice presidents who represent each of the six world regions. However, every other candidate’s path was essentially blocked when Fabiana Ecclestone, the sole qualified South American vice president, vowed allegiance to Ben Sulayem.

Tim Mayer criticized the procedure. He described it as an “illusion of democracy,” speculating that vice presidents might have been “persuaded, pressured, or promised something” in order to prevent them from standing up to Ben Sulayem. After Laura Villars challenged the case in court, a Paris judge decided on December 3 that a full trial should be held in February. This implies that it is still possible to cancel the entire election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the backlash, the FIA insisted everything was “robust and transparent,” and Ben Sulayem thanked members for their “remarkable” turnout.

“Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again,” Ben Sulayem said. “We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever. It is truly an honour to be FIA president, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world.”

Yet with critics circling and legal battles looming, the victory feels less like a triumph and more like a presidency entering its most fragile chapter yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

F1 teams sign the 2026 Concorde Governance Agreement

While Ben Sulayem’s re-election played out under a cloud of criticism, in another F1 news today, the FIA and Formula 1 delivered a rare moment of unity with the confirmation that all eleven teams have officially signed the 2026 Concorde Governance Agreement. The announcement, made jointly by F1 and the FIA, ensures that both the commercial and regulatory frameworks of the sport are locked in through 2030.

As the series is ready for significant technical, engine, and aerodynamic upgrades in 2026, this is now a crucial phase. The official signing of the Governance Agreement completes the package, while the Commercial Agreement between the teams and Formula 1 was already signed in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

These two agreements together specify how the sport will operate at all levels over the next five seasons, including how decisions will be made and how money will be distributed. The unified commitment from all eleven clubs represents a major step toward long-term stability, as parties have often been at odds in recent years.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali emphasized the historic importance of the moment, stating:

“Today is an important day for Formula 1. As we celebrate seventy-five years of this incredible sport, we are proud to write the next chapter in our long and amazing history. This agreement ensures that Formula 1 is in the best possible position to continue to grow around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the FIA, the Concorde Agreement represents both continuity and evolution. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem underscored the federation’s priorities moving forward, saying:

“The ninth Concorde Agreement secures the FIA Formula One World Championship’s long-term future and I am proud of the dedication that has been invested in this process. This agreement allows us to continue modernising our regulatory, technological, and operational capabilities, including supporting our race directors, officials, and the thousands of volunteers whose expertise underpin every race. We are ensuring that Formula 1 remains at the forefront of technological innovation, setting new standards in global sport.”

At a time when the FIA leadership faces scrutiny, the Concorde Agreement’s completion sends one clear message: for now, at least, Formula 1’s power structure stands united. At least on paper, if not always in practice.