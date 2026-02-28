Betrayed Kyle Busch Takes 3-Word Jab at Joe Gibbs Days After ‘Nepotism’ Accusation Goes Public

“Nepo boy at it again.” Well, that was the mood across social media after Ty Gibbs triggered yet another wreck at Atlanta, this time taking out himself and Josh Berry while trying to force a move in Alex Bowman’s draft. Fans didn’t hold back, calling it just another chapter in the “Ty causes chaos” saga. And with the nepotism accusations resurfacing, it didn’t take long before Kyle Busch’s name entered the conversation. Days after the criticism went public, Busch delivered a sharp three-word jab that added fuel to the fire and resurfaced an old wound from his Joe Gibbs Racing exit.

Kyle Busch’s ice-cold jab amid JGR’s explosive lawsuit

When asked which side he wasn’t surprised by in the Chris Gabehart lawsuit, Kyle Busch didn’t hesitate. His three-word response, “Take a guess,” said everything. And coming from the driver who once carried Joe Gibbs Racing on his back, the jab landed with unmistakable weight.

The lawsuit Kyle Busch was reacting to is a major one. Joe Gibbs Racing is suing former Competition Director Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports for over $8 million, accusing Gabehart of stealing confidential team data. According to JGR, a forensic audit uncovered folders labeled “Spire” and “Past Setups” containing images of proprietary car setups, tire analytics, and even payroll information. Gabehart, however, calls the suit retaliation, claiming JGR broke promises of a major leadership promotion and pressured him to return as Ty Gibbs’ crew chief instead.

For Kyle Busch, all of this hits a little too close to home. His own exit from JGR after the 2022 season followed a messy contract dispute triggered by the loss of M&M’s sponsorship. As talks dragged on, one thing became clear: JGR had a cheaper, sponsor-friendly backup plan in the form of Ty Gibbs.

Ty Gibbs was a rising star who showcased his talent in the then Xfinity Series and was ready for the Cup Series. But, more importantly, he was Joe Gibbs’ grandson. The younger Gibbs offered a younger, more marketable, and affordable alternative to the JGR camp at a time when Kyle Busch was still in his prime, but contract talks were not going anywhere. So, the writing was on the wall, and by 2023, Busch was in RCR colors, with Ty Gibbs replacing him at JGR.

So when the “nepotism” chatter exploded last week, and Gabehart pointed to Ty Gibbs as the reason his role deteriorated, Busch didn’t need to elaborate. His “take a guess,” in true Kyle Busch fashion, was the calmest mic drop imaginable.

Gabehart stands his ground

What was supposed to be a quick, procedural hearing in the Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit spiraled into a four-hour marathon that only deepened the uncertainty. Instead of narrowing the issues, both sides agreed that more forensic analysis is needed. This means that the investigation is far from wrapping up. And with the judge still not ruling on the temporary restraining order, the biggest question of all remains unanswered.

For now, Gabehart is free to keep working for Spire Motorsports this weekend. In fact, Dan Towriss noted Gabehart could even appear at St. Petersburg for IndyCar with Andretti, in addition to Spire’s Truck Series program. Before ending the session, the judge urged both sides to try negotiating a compromise over the weekend. If they fail, she’ll make the decision herself on Monday.

Complicating the already tense atmosphere, Gabehart delivered his strongest public pushback yet. Despite legal threats looming, he didn’t waver, declaring: “This lawsuit is not about protecting trade secrets—it is about punishing a former employee for daring to leave.”

He maintains that a forensic review already showed he never shared confidential information. Moreover, he had zero intent to help Spire gain an unfair edge. As Gabehart stands firm, fans are now openly questioning Joe Gibbs Racing’s narrative, wondering whether this battle is more personal than professional.

The most human moment came after adjournment. Gabehart, Joe Gibbs, and Jeff Dickerson met quietly at the center of the courtroom. All three reportedly expressed regret and acknowledged that none of them wanted to be there or fighting on opposite sides.

Hopefully, the lawsuit doesn’t drag on much and offers a fair, transparent resolution for everyone involved.