“Better Call It…Daytona”- Carson Hocevar Lifts Lid on RCR Star’s ‘Personal’ Daytona Stakes

Cleetus McFarland’s move into a full-time ARCA Menards Series campaign in 2027 already gives him plenty to think about. He will be taking on a complete stock-car schedule with Richard Childress Racing. But, according to his friend Carson Hocevar, the Daytona opener could bring a very different kind of pressure at home.

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Speaking during his media availability at Martinsville Speedway, Hocevar was asked about McFarland stepping up to a full ARCA season. He was happy for his friend, then revealed a personal detail: McFarland’s baby’s due date is apparently around the same time as the race.

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“I think his due date, though, for his baby is at, like, Daytona, like, the race at Daytona,” Hocevar said. He was careful not to call it an actual bet between McFarland and his wife, but he suggested his friend would love to pull off two major milestones together: welcoming his child and winning the race.

The prospect prompted Hocevar to offer a fitting suggestion. “So, if it all works out, he better call it, you know, name it Daytona or something like that.” It was friendly teasing, but it captured how unusually personal the opening round could become. A race win would be a landmark in McFarland’s developing stock-car career; a new arrival would make the weekend unforgettable regardless of the result.

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McFarland’s 2027 campaign is a significant step beyond the selective starts he has made across NASCAR’s national and ARCA ranks. A full season gives him the chance to build experience and establish a rhythm in stock-car racing.

Hocevar sounded genuinely excited. “I’m excited for him. It’ll be fun. Obviously, he’s in good cars, so he should have fun,” he said. He also hopes racing categories make room for creators who bring an audience with them. In his view, ARCA and other series could benefit from people who have built followings outside traditional motorsports.

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“Hopefully, you know, GT racing and stuff leans into those guys,” Hocevar said, pointing to Patrick Dempsey as an example of someone who has combined entertainment visibility with racing. He argued that influencers with sponsors and financial backing can help get more people into stock cars.

That is an important part of the McFarland move. His following can bring new eyes to ARCA, but a full-time campaign will still demand the same things from him as any other competitor: learning the cars, managing race weekends and delivering results. Hocevar was not suggesting an online audience should replace racing ability; he was arguing that the sport should recognize people who can attract fans and commercial support while pursuing competition.

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McFarland has already experienced the learning curve of stock-car racing. His 2026 NASCAR Truck Series outing at Talladega ended early in a multi-truck crash on Lap 17. He later explained that he was trying to avoid the incident and did not believe he had made the same kind of mistake that ended his earlier Daytona Truck debut.

One of our earlier reports on his Talladega crash and pending NASCAR approval captured both the frustration and his willingness to keep learning.

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That experience adds another layer to the Daytona reference. The venue is not simply the first stop on a new schedule; it is also where McFarland has already encountered the demands of racing in a pack. A full ARCA season should give him more opportunities to develop, but the opening weekend could be overshadowed by an unusual personal calendar.

Hocevar was looking forward to watching McFarland and his partner enjoy the experience, rather than predicting what would happen. The baby could arrive around race weekend, but there is no guarantee the timing will line up with the race, let alone a victory. His “bet” remark was deliberately qualified, and the Daytona name suggestion was a joke between friends, not a confirmed family plan.

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The interview also turned to Hocevar’s new tank, after he was asked about McFarland teasing him over the purchase. Hocevar said it had been fun taking it out, but the attention around it had made his location easier for people to identify.

“I don’t know how many people live near me. It’s pretty obvious now that I live where I live or I’m building where I’m building,” he said. Hocevar added that he had received plenty of messages since the tank became a talking point. “I figured my property wasn’t going to be easy to hide anyways, so I made it pretty obvious.”

The tank had already become a conversation among Cleetus fans online, with a Reddit thread circulating footage and jokes about Hocevar’s unusual new toy. His comments about Martinsville confirmed he has been enjoying it, even if keeping a low profile has become harder.

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For now, though, the bigger story is McFarland’s ARCA entry. He is taking on the most demanding stock-car schedule of his career, with RCR backing him and a new audience likely to follow. If Hocevar’s account is right, the Daytona opener may also bring a family milestone. A victory and a baby’s arrival on the same weekend would be a remarkable double. And if it happens, Hocevar has already supplied the name suggestion.