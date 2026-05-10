“Better Than Gordon”: Respect Pours In for Shane Van Gisbergen After Pulling-Off the Unthinkable

Gold standard of NASCAR road-course racing? For years, that title belonged to none other than Jeff Gordon and rightly so. The NASCAR veteran had nine wins with a reputation for surgical precision. And perhaps the most untouchable stat of all: six straight road-course victories in the Cup Series. It was one of those records that felt impossible to even approach in modern NASCAR. But now, there’s a new road-course king forcing fans to rethink everything. Because after another jaw-dropping performance at Watkins Glen International, Shane van Gisbergen has officially entered territory once reserved only for legends.

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Shane van Gisbergen delivers a masterclass at Watkins Glen

“We weren’t really good in practice and then qualifying was amazing. Good tweaks, and today so what a racecar. Steven made calls. I wasn’t sure how it was gonna work and to run him down like that. Very very special to do it two in a row.”

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That was Shane van Gisbergen speaking to FOX Sports’ Jamie Little, moments after pulling off one of the most ridiculous (and we do mean it in a good way) road-course drives NASCAR has seen in years at Watkins Glen International. As you know, SVG started from pole position and controlled most of the afternoon, looking untouchable for long stretches.

But, that’s not what will make it to the highlight reel. Instead, it’s what Shane van Gisbergen did late in the race. The final 20 laps turned into a complete showcase of why the New Zealander is rapidly becoming the most feared road-course racer in modern NASCAR.

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On Lap 74, Van Gisbergen led by more than five seconds over Michael McDowell, but there was one major problem: he still needed to pit. Two laps later, he finally came down pit road from the lead, surrendering the top spot to Ty Gibbs. When SVG rejoined the race, he was buried back in 26th place and nearly 30 seconds behind the leader.

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Now, normally, that ends the race for most NASCAR drivers and even the commentators, spectators, and the millions of fans watching at home felt so. But van Gisbergen proved them wrong. Every single one of them! Here’s what unfolded:

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By Lap 78, he had already climbed to 22nd. Four laps later, he was running 12th. On Lap 88, he cracked the top seven. But then came the terrifying part for everyone ahead of him.

Lap 90 — fifth place.

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Lap 91 — he passed Chase Briscoe for third in Turn 6.

Lap 92 — he flew around Connor Zilisch in the carousel for second.

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Lap 93 — he hunted down Gibbs and completed the pass entering the bus stop for the lead.

And once he got clean air, it was over.

By Lap 94, the lead had ballooned to nearly four seconds. Three laps later, Van Gisbergen crossed the line 7.288 seconds ahead of McDowell. Yes, you read that right. 7.288 seconds! It was the fourth-largest margin of victory in Watkins Glen Cup Series history.

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The win marked Shane van Gisbergen’s seventh Cup Series road-course victory and, perhaps even crazier, his sixth road-course win overall out of seven races. That stat immediately sent shockwaves through the garage, broadcasters’ booth, and NASCAR fanbase alike. Suddenly, comparisons to Jeff Gordon no longer feel outrageous and the reactions online proved exactly that.

The Jeff Gordon comparisons begin

As soon as Shane van Gisbergen completed his jaw-dropping comeback drive at Watkins Glen International, NASCAR fans immediately began throwing around comparisons once considered untouchable. And one fan, in particular, didn’t hold back at all.

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“Already better than Gordon. And everyone who disagrees can shut it. Sure we loved Gordon. But appreciating a beast like SVG wouldn’t belittle Gordon’s greatness.”