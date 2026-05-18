“Beyond Stupidity”: NASCAR’s All-Star Boast Crumbles Live on Air In Desperate Bid to Stay Relevant

For NASCAR and its All-Star Race, 2026 is going to be the do-or-die year. The public is already fed up with their gimmicks and is regularly questioning the relevance of this event. The $1M prize tag is not enough in fans’ eyes to justify the event as a non-points-paying race for Dover. After today’s in-race fiasco, it looks like fans finally drove the last nail into the event’s coffin.

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This year, NASCAR was trying to do something different with its All-Star Race format. Instead of going for the regular qualifying and All-Star event, NASCAR instead switched to a 350-lap single event format where drivers would be eliminated after every stage. The first two segments of the race would be 75 laps each and would decide the final grid for the 200-lap segment that would determine the outcome of the All-Star event.

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More importantly, the format also featured an inverse grid race for the drivers who performed the best in the first segment. While multiple theories and issues can arise from this decision, NASCAR themselves were rather proud of its new gamble.

While addressing the public, Mike Tatoian, the president of Dover Motor Speedway, claimed, “This format rewards performance, puts every driver on track on Sunday, and shines the spotlight on what Dover does best: high speeds and high levels of excitement. It’s going to make for an unforgettable All-Star Weekend!”

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As the race played out on live TV, that big promise started to look shaky. Instead of loud cheers, long green‑flag runs, and tired faces stared back at the cameras. Fans at home and at the track were not seeing the wild, “unforgettable” show they had been sold.

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However, with the way things are progressing forward currently, the weekend is becoming unforgettable, but only because it is that bad of an experience for the fans. A pressing issue that arose is that NASCAR is running a full-grid race even though most of the drivers have already qualified themselves for the final 200-lap segment.

It beats the entire idea of qualifying for the final stretch through the first two segments and puts NASCAR’s format in jeopardy. Moreover, the quality of racing at Dover Motor Speedway fails to live up to the standards that fans expect from an All-Star event. Instead of a fast, daring event, all they get are long, overtaking-free runs where the driver who leads from the start gets to keep their position all day long.

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It is quite visible that NASCAR’s promises have fallen short in front of the audience when we look at the botched racing product from today’s All-Star race. Hence, it is no wonder that fans and frustrated audiences took to social media to complain about the same.

By the time the first segments ended, many fans were simply confused. Drivers who were already safe for the main race kept running risky laps beside drivers still fighting to get in. To a normal viewer, it felt like watching two different races mixed with no clear reason.

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NASCAR fans lose their wits at the sight of the All-Star event

Almost immediately, a user took to social media to complain about how the race was being run. “Stupidest All-Star race in the history of All-Star races. What is the point of racing the first two segments with a full field when those who are locked in already make the last segment? Beyond stupidity.”

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In general, the All-Star Race is supposed to be an event that is auto-qualified by previous winners and Cup Series champions. That scenario leaves very little room for other drivers to play with when qualifying for the main event. Not only that, but it also does not make any sense for NASCAR to run a full grid race in the first two segments.

The 75-lap runs are there so that fans can enjoy the qualifying for the final event in a single day. But it does not matter if the entire grid races in it since more than half of the grid is already qualified. As such, it also poses some serious underlying issues for the latter half of the race, as seen today.

Dover Motor Speedway has seen some serious crashes and pileups today. And just like any other NASCAR race, many top drivers were also involved in the same. A user pointed out the hypocrisy of this situation, claiming, “Great format where cars IN the All-Star Race are crashed by cars NOT in it. BUT everyone is racing at the same time. BUT locked-in cars NOT wrecked have to race for 100+ more laps while cars can be in the garage and come back out for the final segment on the lead lap.”

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On a similar note, Jeff Gluck also remarked about the same, “NASCAR will never skip doing an open again after this.” Among the 19 pre-qualified drivers, nine of them had already wrecked their cars. It sounded unfair that the other drivers had to compete the entire distance while the wrecked drivers could wait it out in the garage and fix their cars.

This quirk is perhaps the biggest flaw of the current All-Star Race format. Although, according to nascarcasm, there is something bigger at play in the event today. “”THE BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL A POINTS RACE RETURNS’ – Miles,” he posts while referring to big pileups from today’s race. It is a humorous post, but it seems like Miles the Monster does not like the fact that it lost its only points-paying race. Hence, it is taking out the cars one by one.

Over the years, NASCAR has pushed fan votes, stage breaks, heat races, and now this long, chopped‑up All-Star format to keep people interested. On paper, it sounds like extra value. But on nights like this, that long list of tricks only makes some long‑time fans feel the sport is trying too hard, and listening too little.

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In the end, a fan finally spoke out with the harsh words that NASCAR feared the most. “I’m too old school for whatever this All-Star race has turned into. Heat races, fan votes, cautions, stages, invert this, transfer that, average this—it feels like you need a damn calculator to follow along. Just put them on the damn track and let them race.”

With NASCAR’s grand claims about connecting to the fan requests and aligning the newest All-Star Race format with the same, this is the last thing they were expecting. Ultimately, it does seem that NASCAR has lost the trust of fans when it comes to the All-Star Race, and their 2026 experience was a major failure in the eyes of the audience.