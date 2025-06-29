Big One: Christopher Bells Causes Mayhem at Atlanta, Sweeps Floor With Penske’s Star

After the weather gods stormed the racetrack and forced a red flag, it didn’t take long for the skies to clear and chaos to follow. On lap 56, Christopher Bell made a bold dive to the inside of Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Junior, creating a three-wide scramble for seventh. Upfront, Carson Hocevar went full send under pole man Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski for a second. With the final few laps in the stage, everyone was going elbows out.

And then all of a sudden, boom. On lap 57, Brad Keselowski surged to the lead on the high lane, side drafting Austin Cindric. But in Turn 3, Christopher Bell, still fighting hard near eighth, got tagged and slowly spun. The spin turned into a demolition derby. Christopher’s No. 20 Toyota swept across the track like a pinball, collecting Team Penske star Ryan Blaney among Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger, and Bubba Wallace in one fell swoop.

The No. 20 spun in front of the field and took no prisoners. NASCAR’s official account said it best: The No. 20 spins in front of the field and collects @Blaney and @austindillon3! Huge In-Season Challenge implications here!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Ryan Blaney? Already taken out of the race and done for the day. He said that he had zero water pressure and was told to shut it down by the No. 12 team. Christopher Bell? Told to park it and hit the garage for repairs. And Wallace? Still limping around, hoping Pitt Road magic can save the day.

And admit the smoke and twisted sheet metal? Austin Cindric rose from the wreckage to snag his fourth stage one win, with Keselowski, Logano, Byron, and Hocevar chasing close behind. As for Christopher, he didn’t just spin. He set off the big one and took half the playoff bracket with him. This has already caused an upset for Ryan Blaney, as he is now out of contention for the $1 million in-season challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story.