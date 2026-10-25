Talladega turned Sunday’s YellaWood 500 into a high-speed game of cat and mouse, with Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford drivers balancing manufacturer loyalty against their own championship ambitions. Kyle Larson had Chevrolet’s numbers behind him, while Toyota’s four title contenders had to work together without surrendering crucial stage points to one another. Every push carried a risk, and every lane change could shift the balance. But at a track where one mistake can swallow half the field, the inevitable finally arrived. The Big One erupted on Lap 132, collecting several championship contenders and threatening to reshape the Chase.

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The Big One erupted on the backstretch during Stage 2, collecting several drivers still fighting for the Cup Series title, including Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Elliott. Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez, and Ty Gibbs were caught in the chaos, too.

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The trouble appeared to begin as Ryan Blaney slowed in the tightly packed traffic, with Wallace seemingly getting into the rear of the No. 12 Ford. In a superspeedway draft, even a slight check-up can trigger a chain reaction. Drivers have nowhere to escape when cars are running inches apart at nearly 200 mph, and the pack quickly collapsed into a multicar pileup.

NASCAR’s broadcast identified 12 drivers involved: Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, Daniel Suárez, Chase Elliott, Hamlin, Blaney, Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek, Reddick, Gibbs, Ryan Preece, and Gray Gaulding. The impact ended Blaney’s race, while Reddick sustained extensive damage. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota was battered but still had a chance to return, leaving Joe Gibbs Racing with a difficult decision.

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The wreck was particularly brutal for Toyota’s championship hopes. Bell, Reddick, Hamlin, and Briscoe were all part of the title conversation, while Blaney was among the leading Ford contenders. Championship leader Kyle Larson escaped the wreck, as did Joey Logano. Briscoe also made it through, turning a single crash into a major swing in fortunes for the drivers chasing Larson.

Hamlin’s team faces a costly call as stage points reshape the Chase

Hamlin’s crew now had to decide whether to get the No. 11 back into the fight or accept that the damage had taken away its competitive edge. Crew chief Chris Gayle described the problem over the radio as “mostly splitter and off center to the side,” pointing to the front-end repairs needed before Hamlin could return.

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Gayle and Hamlin debated whether to leave the car on track and try to make it to the finish with limited repairs. But simply surviving would not be enough if the Toyota lacked the speed to challenge for positions. They ultimately opted for further work to get the car as close to its proper condition as possible, rather than send Hamlin back out in a machine unlikely to deliver meaningful results.

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The timing made the decision even more painful. Stage 2 points were still available, and every point mattered in a Chase where Larson’s lead could disappear with one bad result. While several contenders were dealing with crash damage, the drivers who avoided the wreck had an opportunity to collect valuable points.

Joey Logano won Stage 2, earning 10 points, with Larson second for nine. Briscoe finished third and collected eight, while Austin Cindric took seven in fourth. William Byron rounded out the top five with six points.

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Those results left Larson atop the Chase standings with 2,386 points. Bell sat 21 points behind, followed by Briscoe at 28 back. Hamlin was 47 points off the lead, just one point ahead of Logano, while Blaney trailed by 53. Reddick was 72 points behind Larson.

By Lap 132, the manufacturer game had given way to smoke, twisted sheet metal, and urgent repair decisions. The Big One did more than eliminate cars. It gave the drivers who escaped a precious opening in the Chase fight, with only two races remaining after Sunday.