What started as a targeted lawsuit between Joe Gibbs Racing, Spire Motorsports, and Chris Gabehart has quickly snowballed into something much bigger than anyone expected. Over 80 third-party subpoenas have reportedly already been issued, and major NASCAR heavyweights such as Hendrick Motorsports have been dragged into the mess. For Jeff Dickerson, this has gone from a legal fight to something far bigger, and the Spire co-owner is done staying quiet about it!

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“There’s been 80-some-odd third-party subpoenas, right, which is outrageous, right? I mean, essentially what they’re alleging is the biggest conspiracy in NASCAR history,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “And yet, you know, that involves apparently Hendrick, General Motors, Rick Ware Racing, Trackhouse Racing, all these guys that they said in court, and here we are, and it’s just like, I don’t know where is all that? Just where is it, and I’m here for it. I mean, if we did it, I’m here for it. We just didn’t do that.

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Dickerson is now asking one extremely important question: where is the evidence?

“It would just be nice to see some evidence,” the Spire Motorsports co-owner said. “But I think we all remember how this lawsuit started. And I think we all remember all the allegations that were made, and now here we are, six months in, seven months in, and there really isn’t anything.”

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“And so, I just don’t know how we’re supposed to prove negatives, and I don’t know how we’re supposed to just sit here and take it also. It’s tough to sit in court, and you hear that you’re all these things,” Dickerson added.

Dickerson’s frustration comes from the sheer size of the Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit and the number of organizations that have become entangled in its discovery process. And the heart of Dickerson’s argument is why Spire would even need the information JGR alleges was taken.

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JGR accused Gabehart of taking confidential information, including race-car setups and other technical material, after leaving the organization for Spire. The team claims that the information could have been used to improve Spire’s competition program.

But Dickerson has consistently maintained that Spire had no reason to take anything from JGR. The reason is Hendrick Motorsports.

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Spire has a technical alliance with Hendrick, through which it receives technical assistance and other competition resources. Dickerson has repeatedly argued that Spire already has access to the kind of technical resources it needs through that relationship, making JGR’s information unnecessary. That argument has now pulled Hendrick directly into the legal dispute, even though Rick Hendrick’s organization is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

In fact, Hendrick had attorneys present at the October 1 discovery hearing to protect its interests, concerned that JGR’s requests for Spire material could expose HMS’s proprietary information. Hendrick attorney C. Bailey King appeared at the hearing, and both sides ultimately reached an understanding to protect that information.

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For Dickerson, however, there is an important distinction that goes beyond simply defending his own organization. He says Spire is also an ally of JGR when it comes to protecting trade secrets.

“I’m all for the trade secret thing. I don’t want Mr. Hendrick’s stuff out,” Dickerson said.

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This is also where Dickeron’s defense of Hendrick becomes personal. To him, Hendrick is like a father figure, and so he doesn’t want to be the one to disappoint him. And he is clear about it.

“I don’t want to disappoint Mr. Hendrick,” Dickerson said. “I don’t want to have to get that call from him that … The first minute this thing got filed, Mr. Hendrick called and he’s like, ‘Hey, what’s up,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what they’re talking about. We didn’t do that.’

“So I don’t want to have to go back to him and be like, ‘Oh, by the way, I know you’re like my dad. I’ve been lying to you for 10 months.’ You know what I mean? So that’s not what I’m trying to do and that’s not what Spire is about.”

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Plus, with the trial scheduled for February 1, 2027, Dickerson appears ready to let the case reach its end and is even excited about it!

“I want everybody to remember every allegation,” Dickerson said. “I want everybody to remember every redaction. And then, when we get to court, I’ll come out on the steps, and my five minutes of happiness is going to be when I get to go on the courthouse steps.”

Well, it remains to be seen whether Dickerson walks out of the courtroom paying nothing more than the legal bills, or whether JGR’s allegations ultimately prove to have more behind them than he believes.