Biggest Winners & Losers Of NASCAR’s 2026 Cup Series Ranked

Ryan Blaney had two laps to settle an old score at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 2024, Tyler Reddick passed him on the final lap. This time, Blaney returned the favor, taking the lead with two laps left to win the 2026 finale. But the championship was already decided. Kyle Larson clinched during Stage 1, capping a season full of turns that weren’t in his favor until the Chase.

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After winning his third Cup Series championship, Larson was asked what made this title different from his previous two. His answer pointed to the unusual road it took to get there.

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“All three mean something way different. The first one being your first. Doing it the way we did was extra special. Then last year, we started off the year really hot. Just declined kind of throughout the regular season. But then steadied out in the playoffs. Again, with (crew chief) Cliff’s (Daniels) leadership, kept us in it, to be able to attack when we needed to, get the surprise of that championship.”

Now that we’ve heard from the champion, let’s look at the drivers who made the biggest impressions across the 2026 Cup Series season, on both ends of the standings.

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Biggest Winners of 2026

5. Kyle Larson (1st, Chase champion)

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For much of the regular season, Larson looked nothing like a defending champion. He went the entire 26-race regular season without a victory, and the No. 5 team had to find answers before the title fight began. It did. Three Chase wins changed the picture, with Larson peaking when the pressure was highest.

By the time he finished fourth in Stage 1 at Homestead, the championship was already his. It was not a season of dominance from start to finish. It was a season of knowing when to find it.

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4. Tyler Reddick (5th, Chase)

Reddick made the rest of the field chase him early in the year. Five wins in the first nine races, including the Daytona 500, gave him a commanding start and put him on course for a career-defining season. But then came a 23-race drought.

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He finally won again at Phoenix, securing his field-high sixth win, only to watch Blaney take the Homestead finale from him with two laps remaining. Fifth in the standings tells only part of the story. For a long stretch, Reddick was the driver everyone else was trying to catch.

3. Denny Hamlin (3rd, Chase)

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Hamlin entered the Chase as the top seed, with four wins and the kind of regular-season form that made him a serious title threat. The problem was what followed. The No. 11 team could not maintain that level when the championship came down to the final races.

Third place was hardly a collapse, but for a driver who began the Chase in such a strong position, it was another missed opportunity.

2. Ryan Blaney (4th, Chase)

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Blaney had the speed to contend all year, leading the series in stage points and pass differential. But his Chase was not without trouble, particularly after his Bristol clash with Carson Hocevar.

He still arrived at Homestead with a chance to finish the season on his terms. Passing Reddick with two laps left gave him the finale win and a measure of revenge for 2024.

1. Ty Gibbs (9th, Chase)

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Gibbs had spent his first few Cup seasons trying to turn flashes of speed into race wins. In 2026, he finally did it. His first victory came at Bristol in his 131st start, and winning again at Iowa showed that the breakthrough was no accident. A ninth-place finish and a Chase appearance marked a major step forward for the young driver.

Biggest Losers of 2026

4. Ross Chastain (18th, missed the Chase)

Trackhouse’s struggles were not limited to its rookie program. Chastain, once a championship runner-up, went through the entire season without a win and failed to make the Chase.

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That is a difficult fall for a driver who had become known for putting himself in the middle of race-winning battles. His 18th-place finish reflected a season in which neither he nor the team found a reliable way back to the front.

3. Alex Bowman (26th, missed the Chase)

Bowman’s season took a turn when vertigo forced him out of the car at Circuit of the Americas and kept him sidelined for several races. The No. 48 team had to carry on without its driver, while Bowman returned to a points deficit that was difficult to overcome. He finished the year without a win, making the missed races even more costly.

2. Connor Zilisch (33rd, missed the Chase)

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Zilisch arrived in the Cup Series with enormous attention around him, but his rookie year quickly became a test of survival. Ten DNFs, the most in the series, repeatedly interrupted his progress.

Trackhouse’s wider struggles made the adjustment harder, although Zilisch also had to learn how little room for error the Cup level allows. There were signs of improvement late in the season, but the results made for a rough first year.

1. Brad Keselowski (19th, missed the Chase)

Keselowski’s year began with a major obstacle: recovering from a broken femur. He still managed to start every points race, but the No. 6 Ford lacked the speed to make a serious run at the Chase.

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Finishing 19th was disappointing; the split with RFK Racing made the season’s ending even more difficult. After five years with the organization, Keselowski now faces a future away from the team he helped build.