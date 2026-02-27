Bill Elliott Labeled a “Bada**” for Announcing Racing Return in Chase Elliott’s Iconic No. 9 Car

‘Awesome Bill for Dawsonville’ is back behind the wheel of a race car. Chase Elliott‘s father and NASCAR legend, Bill Elliott, borrowed one of his son’s older rides to head off for his own racing pursuit, and his antics have left the entire NASCAR community stunned.

While his son prepares himself for the Circuit of the Americas, Bill Elliott is preparing himself for another legendary circuit. According to a social media post by an insider, “70-year-old Bill Elliott returns to the driver’s seat this weekend at the SVRA Vintage races at Sebring International Raceway. Elliott is driving his son Chase’s old Red Bull Pro Cup car.”

This is his second motorsports appearance in the past few years. Earlier, he was a participant in Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience in 2021 and 2022. The 1988 NASCAR champion retired from full-time racing in 2003.

Additionally, for his 2026 appearance, “Got confirmation from Carlus Gann, who works with Bill Elliott and is running with him as a teammate in another Elliott car, that this car is also the exact same car that Chase won the USAR Pro Cup race at Rockingham in 2010.” As a teenager, Chase drove his iconic No. 9 Ford for this.

His appearance at the SVRA is already attracting a lot of attention, and even NASCAR stars can’t help but applaud his actions. The Supercar Vintage Racing Association hosts multiple races every year, featuring some amazing vintage cars. Sebring is a 3.7-mile, 17-turn road course that was formerly a military airfield.

As listed on the SVRA website, Bill Elliott is among their closest supporters and followers. “Bill Elliott competed in the SVRA at the 2016 Brickyard Invitational as a special entry in the “Indy Legends” Charity Pro-Am at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

And the fans can’t keep calm.

Bill Elliott’s resurgence swells among fans

As soon as the news was announced on social media, Elliott’s name was on everyone’s tongue. Dale Jr. was among the first to comment about his race. “Damn, what a b*****.”

Some of the fans compare Elliott to the dad who tricks his son into thinking that he is borrowing his car, only to perform some cool tricks with it. “Dad asks son for keys to his car… does a burnout and heads to the raceway.”

There are a few who accept that Elliott is already proving himself as a fit and charismatic individual even in old age. “When I’m 70, I hope I can simply drive to the grocery store.”

One other fan commented on the possibility of getting a diecast model of Bill Elliott driving his son’s No. 9 car, “Get me a diecast now.”

Some other fans are lobbying in the comment section to get Elliott to participate in other racing series, only to witness his driving again. “Had no idea that car was still in their possession. Need to get Awesome Bill to bring it north for an SCSCSRacing event haha!”

Elliott won 44 NASCAR races in his career in the Cup Series. His charisma and popularity among the audience earned him the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award 16 times in his career. For those fans who would want to tune in this weekend, the race is going to be broadcast on the SpeedTour YouTube channel.