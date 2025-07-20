“Bit of a Risk” – Chase Elliott Admits Fear as He Becomes NASCAR’s Experiment for Dover

Dover’s unpredictable weather crowned Chase Elliott as the pole sitter this weekend after NASCAR canceled both practice and qualifying due to persistent rain. But with dark skies and showers looming, that meteorological twist is offering little reassurance. Elliott opened up about his apprehensions on Sunday, his pole position now feeling more like an experiment in uncertainty than an advantage.

As the Hendrick Motorsports driver gears up to lead the field at the Monster Mile, he is candid about the pressure of heading in without any track time and with a fresh, untested tire compound awaiting his trial by fire.

Chase Elliott opens up about trying to find a silver lining amid Dover rain showers

When Saturday’s clouds rolled in and showers hit, Dover, typically bustling with activity, stood silent. Practice and qualifying were both scrubbed, a first since the track’s July restart in 1969. That left teams, drivers, fans, and fantasy competitors scrambling for answers, forced to adapt on the fly.

And by NASCAR’s performance-based formula, 70% based on race results and 30% based on owner points, Chase Elliott was handed the pole despite not turning a single lap, as noted by Bob Pockrass. His third-place finish at Sonoma and second-place standing in owner points cemented his top spot, with Chase Briscoe joining him in the front row.

But starting first without any seat time or knowledge of how the new Goodyear tire will behave on concrete turns Sunday’s green flag into a leap of faith. In a pre-race exchange, Elliott encapsulated that risk. He said, “So, yeah, I don’t really know, other than—like I just was talking about—maybe thinking back to some other races where we’ve had a similar tire and trying to take an educated guess on something that we’ve already seen or, you know, hope pieces of the puzzle are looking at us somewhere that we can try and pick apart. But outside that, I think I do feel like it is a little bit of a risk, you know, kind of being out front.”

NASCAR typically halts oval racing in the rain due to slick tires and minimal visibility. Unlike road courses, ovals lack specialized rain tires and wipers, and banked turns exacerbate traction issues. Once rain begins, NASCAR can pause racing under caution or red flags. Afterwards, jet dryers and water vacuum machines are deployed to systematically remove moisture, a process that on surfaces like Dover concrete can take 2-3 hours or longer.

Chase Elliott goes on to say, ” And you know, if you are able to get through one and two well and get clear, when you have clean air like that, you’re kind of in the best position to make the most lap time, right? A lot of times, when you’re running fast on a green track on a fresh tire, that typically can lead to issues. So, we’ll just have to see what this race is like today and how much rubber is left over before we start tomorrow.”

As of 2023, NASCAR has begun experimenting with wet weather packages, special treaded tires, for certain short ovals, but only once at Richmond for Cup. Dover is not currently equipped for wet tires. Thus, teams rely on quick-drying and warm conditions. Even after a wet track is deemed safe, cars may race the initial lap under a rolling yellow to lay rubber and aid the drying effort. With Dover lacking lights, any significant delay could push the race too close to sunset, complicating the schedule and completion.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver opened up about having an open mind, saying, ” Kind of eyeball that before we start the race and, you know, find a silver lining in there somewhere. I’ll be the first—hopefully be the first one back around to the rubber when everybody gets done running through it one time. So, we’ll look at it that way.”

However, in terms of the weather, conditions in Dover are far from stable. Scattered afternoon storms could still threaten the track throughout the weekend. Track officials, mindful of the past, weather-related delays, and lacking the benefits of lighting, are vigilantly coordinating with meteorologists to respond safely with safety and dry protocols should inclement weather arrive.

“We want it all,” says Chase Elliott as he eyes more NASCAR wins

The No. 9 driver is doubling down on his pursuit of more victories as the NASCAR Cup Series heads back toward traditional oval roots. With the regular season during its final stretch, the Hendrick Motorsports star is determined to build on his recent success, most notably at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and carry that momentum into the playoffs.

Driving for Rick Hendrick, Elliott has shown exceptional consistency this season. Alongside Tyler Reddick, he remains one of only two drivers to complete all 20 races without a single DNF. Even more impressively, Elliott hasn’t placed lower than 20th in any event this year, underscoring his reliability and competitive edge week in and week out. As the 2022 Cup Series champion sets sights on a third career win at Dover Motor Speedway, he is also focused on maintaining that steady form with the postseason looming.

Speaking to the media recently, Elliott laid out his mindset clearly. The team isn’t content with where they are; they are chasing more. Elliott said, “We want more. We want more wins, more of all effort. We wanted it all. For us, it’s just about continuing to bring the pace that we’ve brought over the last month and a half, also. I’ve been really pleased with just where we’re at and the things we’re talking about and the things we’re working on and the things we’re doing a lot of really good stuff right now.”

Elliott opened the 2025 season on a high note, winning the exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium. While Victory Lane remained just out of reach for the months that followed, he broke through with a commanding win at Atlanta last month, his 20th career Cup Series victory. That result locked the No. 9 Chevrolet into the playoffs and reaffirmed Elliott’s role as a serious contender as the NASCAR championship fight heats up.