Blaney Family Combine Their Pregnancy With Independence Day for Major Reveal

The Blaneys seem to be world-class secret keepers. After keeping their pregnancy under wraps from most of the NASCAR world, the couple surprised fans just days ago by announcing they’re expecting their first child. But it turns out that wasn’t the only surprise Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, had up their sleeves.

As the 4th of July approached, there was already plenty of buzz around the Chicago Street Race this Fourth of July weekend: fireworks, fast cars, and the sport’s biggest names tearing through city streets under the summer sun. But amidst all the horsepower and holiday spirit, the Blaney family quietly stole the show. As NASCAR engines rolled along the lakefront, Ryan Blaney’s wife, Gianna, took the opportunity to light up social media in a very different way.

Ryan Blaney is excited for parenthood

Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna, posted a sweet video on Instagram, starting with celebrity fireworks and transitioning into a vibrant flair, revealing that the couple is expecting a baby boy! The timing couldn’t have been more perfect; a gender reveal wrapped in Independence Day sparkle, combining two unforgettable milestones into one dazzling moment. Blaney now joins his teammate Joey Logano, as well as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and many other drivers as a boy-dad!

Regardless of how the rest of Ryan Blaney’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign plays out, the champion now has something far more important to look forward to in the off-season. After marrying last December, exactly 1 year after their engagement on 12th December, the Blaneys are continuing the tradition of sharing life milestones in the off-season, and Blaney is glad it panned out that way.

The 2023 Cup Series champion said on Saturday before practicing and qualifying, “We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off. I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way. Just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes.”

With their due date set outside the busy cup series calendar, the Blaneys are hoping for a smooth and settled entry into parenthood. However, Ryan Blaney’s parents are no strangers to the grandparent game. Ryan’s sister Emma already has two young boys, so Lisa and former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney have had some practice. But this baby brings new excitement to the family, especially on Gianna’s side.

Blaney goes on to say, “My older sister has a couple of kids, but it was Gianna’s parents’ first grandchild, so that’s pretty exciting for them. And so yeah, my parents were excited, and yes, it’s pretty cool. That’s like another level of pride as a parent, I feel like, and as a kid, too, giving your parents a grandchild and stuff like that. So my parents were excited, and her parents were extra-excited like I said, because it’s going to be their first grandchild.”

One thing is for sure: for timing big news and making memories, the Blaneys know how to do it with style. From secret announcements to fireworks revealed, they are adding a whole kind of excitement to NASCAR’s summer slate. As the Team Penske driver experienced this for the first time, he tapped into his longtime best friend, Bubba Wallace, for some advice.

Blaney leans on Bubba Wallace for parenting tips

With a baby boy on the way, Ryan Blaney isn’t navigating this new life chapter alone. He’s got a seasoned guide in close friend and fellow driver Bubba Wallace, who welcomed his son, Becks, last fall. The two drivers have shared years of friendship on the track, and now they are swapping diaper duty tips between laps and flights.

Wallace and his wife, Amanda, welcomed their first son, Becks Hayden Wallace, to the world last September 29. Becks had joined in on the celebration earlier this year, after Wallace won the Daytona Duel and lifted him in the air, Lion King style, and even Gianna voiced her approval in the comments, writing, “fave pic ever.”

Blaney spoke about Wallace’s input toward his foray into fatherhood, saying, “I ask him every day. I ask him all the time, and I see it firsthand, being over at his place and flying together and stuff like that. You know, seeing Becks around and watching Becks grow up and stuff like that has been kind of neat. So yeah, I ask him all the time for advice, what are some goods and what are the struggles of a newborn and things like that? So it’s been nice to have him right there and kind of go through the same thing.”

And Wallace was let in on the pregnancy secret. Bubba added, “I’ve known for a while, obviously, and just hearing how excited they’ve been. Gianna has been going through a little rough patch just from the sickness and stuff. It’s crazy how everybody’s different through their pregnancies and everything. Amanda was, for the most part, OK, and Gianna’s been taking it all in stride, but excited to see them become parents.”

Even with all the baby prep behind the scenes, Blaney came to Chicago with his head in the game. He landed a 17th-place starting spot for the Grant Park 165 after laying down a 90.886-second lap at 87.142 mph, which is respectable work for a driver and a team not known for their road course prowess. For Ryan, that kind of grit and focus is what has defined his 2025 season so far.

Balancing title hopes with a growing family might sound like a lot, but he’s handling both with calm confidence. Diapers and data sheets, street courses and strollers—Blaney is learning how to run both tracks like a champ.